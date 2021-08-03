Concora and Metal Sales Announce Strategic Partnership
The Louisville, Ky., manufacturer launches its Digital Experience Platform powered by Concora to streamline product selections and accelerate specifications
Streamlining product searches and comparisons on our website will make it easier for AEC’s to choose and specify products for their projects.”ALPHARETTA, GA. AND LOUISVILLE, KY., UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, developer of the commercial building products industry’s only Digital Experience Platform designed specifically for commercial building product manufacturers, and Metal Sales — a premier nationwide provider of metal panels for the commercial, agricultural and residential construction segments — announced today that both companies have formed a strategic partnership.
— Shannon Linker, VP of Commercial Sales for Metal Sales
This business alliance begins with the recent and successful commercial launch of Metal Sales brand-new Digital Experience Platform technology, which core architects, engineers and contractors can access via Metal Sales’ corporate website. The Digital Experience Platform — which serves as an expansive and detailed product information hub for Metal Sales’ web visitors — not only serves as a branded extension of the Metal Sales corporate website, it also provides architects, engineers and contractors with a simpler method for searching, selecting, and specifying its commercial building products.
"We're excited to announce our partnership with Metal Sales," said Kip Rapp, CEO of Concora. "They understand that enhanced digital marketing means providing their design community (architects, engineers and contractors) with more than just a product list. Now they will be able to offer digital assets like CAD, BIM/Revit, specifications, and other project-creation tools, like e-submittals, in a marketplace-like, branded extension of their website."
The Digital Experience Platform equips Metal Sales with an intuitive product selection experience for its design community, technical content management and publishing that is easy, and real-time access to detailed metrics and analytics — product asset downloads, unique visits, project-related inquiries, and user contact information — for its sales and marketing teams — enriching its lead generation pipeline, uncovering true purchasing intent, and driving sales.
“We are excited to announce we are launching Concora’s Digital Experience Platform and tools to significantly enhance Metal Sales website content and improve the AEC user experience accessing this content,” said Shannon Linker, VP of Commercial Sales for Metal Sales.
In return, Metal Sales’ design community has access to a plethora of technical product content — specifications, 3-Part Specs, CAD, and BIM/Revit content — and project management tools that accelerate product selections and increase the likelihood of specifications.
“Streamlining product searches and comparisons on our website will make it easier for AEC’s to choose and specify products for their projects. Activities such as downloading product information and technical content, along with creating submittals will be intuitive and fast,” said Linker.
Architects, engineers, contractors, and specifiers interested in seeing how Metal Sales' vast lineup of roof, wall, liner and insulated panel solutions are now presented online are invited to visit https://MetalSales.concora.com.
About Concora
Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora's Digital Experience Platform (DxP), manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer's journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers. Learn more about Concora at https://concora.com
About Metal Sales
Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation is the premier nationwide provider of metal panels for the commercial, agricultural and residential construction industries. Metal Sales inspires construction professionals and building owners with design solutions that offer a longer life cycle, lower maintenance and higher resale value than traditional building materials. With the industry's largest and most knowledgeable sales and technical support team, Metal Sales has the expertise to address today's challenges in high-performance, sustainable and Net-Zero building. Metal Sales has outreach around the world, delivering outstanding roof, wall and fascia metal panels from its 21 facilities throughout the U.S.
Metal Sales’ commitment to environmental sustainability focuses on three primary areas:
(1) manufacturing products that enhance and improve the environmental footprint for the structures on which they are used, and educating key audiences about the environmental benefits of these products;
(2) operating all aspects of our business such that we constantly monitor our environmental footprint, and educate our associates about the importance of the actions we take to reduce it;
(3) and partner with organizations that are equally committed to build sustainable social responsibility.
