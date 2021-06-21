Tidal Migrations’ Cloud Calculator builds your cloud migration business case in minutes

Build your cloud migration business case in minutes Cloud migration is easier than you think

CloudCalculator.com, a free tool for cloud savings forecasts, allows customers to create AWS, Azure, and Google cloud migration business cases in minutes.

TORONTO, CANADA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tidal Migrations launched its rapid cloud cost analyzer CloudCalculator.com. This free tool enables users to visualize their existing IT infrastructure costs, and provides users with the cloud economics required to form a business case for more transformative cloud migrations too.

“Creating the business case to migrate to the cloud is important in setting the right expectations with management, but the process can sometimes be inefficient.” said David Colebatch, CEO of Tidal Migrations. “Today, our customers can create cloud migration business cases rapidly in support of their critical or urgent missions. CloudCalculator.com helps organizations with cost estimates in minutes, whether for Rehost or Refactor migrations.”

Tidal Migrations customers already benefit from its 6R’s migration recommendation engine that provides migration teams with consistent cloud application assessments that align with their organizational goals. CloudCalculator.com will allow more organizations to justify a transformative migration approach from Day One, and avoid the lift-shift-then-optimize trap.

“CloudCalculator.com helps us aggregate multiple inventories of servers and applications into a collaborative environment and produce cost estimates to rehost and optimize migrations within minutes. This enables the user to eliminate the manual work and get faster results.” said, Debjit Chakraborty, Consulting Partner, Cloud & Infra Advisory, Tech Mahindra.

Cloud Calculator is available today at no cost to customers at CloudCalculator.com and can be delivered turn-key by launch partners like Tech Mahindra.



ABOUT TIDAL MIGRATIONS

Our mission is to empower our customers’ to transform their application portfolio and adopt cloud the right way. We achieve this with our award winning Tidal Migrations application assessment platform which centers around a business-first approach and a purpose-built, scalable framework. The platform provides a single-source-of-truth for managing the cloud voyage for each application in your portfolio and empowers collaboration from goal setting to transition execution. Tidal Migrations has Advanced Tier partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

