Paving Project to Start Soon on Route 428 and 408 in Plum and Troy Townships, Venango and Crawford Counties

A $1.9 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on Route 428 in Plum and Troy Townships in Venango and Crawford counties is scheduled to start soon.

The project will include paving of approximately eight miles of Route 428 from the intersection of Route 4022 (Buxton Road) in Plum Township, Venango County to the intersection of Route 408 in Troy Township, Crawford County.

The project will also include paving Route 408 in Troy Township Crawford County from Walnut Street to Route 8.

Work will also include base repairs, tree trimming and removal, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, ADA curb ramps and pavement markings.

Construction is expected to begin July 7, 2021, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by early September 2021.

No detours are expected in connection with the project. Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions and anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

The contractor is Lindy Paving, Inc. of New Galilee, PA. The contract cost is $1,875,578.00, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #