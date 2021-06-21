West Beaver Street Closure

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a road closure on State Route 68 in Zelienople Borough, Butler County for a safety improvement.

This is a safety improvement project along State Route 68 from Green Lane to Main Street that includes curve widening, sidewalk and curb replacement, and other miscellaneous construction in Zelienople Borough from approximately 3.4 miles east of the town of Beaver to approximately 0.03 miles west of the intersection of State Route 68 and State Route 19.

The closure is from State Route 68/South Green Lane to State Route 68/Main Street. The road will be closed from mid-June through September.

Golden Triangle Construction Company, Inc. is the contractor for this $849,416 project.

Detour routes are in place and signs are posted.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.