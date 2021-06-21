Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Butler County Maintenance Activity for the week of June 21

Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 21, 2021.

 

State

Routes

 Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
SR 4006 Keister Rd—seg 10-100 Slippery Rock/Cherry Patching       M-TH
SR 1004 Bruin Rd—seg 10-160 Parker Edge Patching T
SR 4002 Boydstown Rd—seg 170-260 Clay/Concord/Oakland Edge Patching W-TH
SR 1018 Hindman Rd—seg 10-20 Concord Edge Patching     F
SR 0079 Raymond Shafer Highway—seg 776- 1044

Worth/ Muddy Creek/

Lancaster

Vegetation Control/

Mowing M-TH
SR 0528 Prospect Rd—seg 150 Forward Drain Tail Ditching M
SR 3015 Mars-Evans City Rd—seg 150 Forward Veg. Mgmt Brushing T
SR 0528 Prospect Rd—seg 280 Forward Drain Tail Ditching       T
SR 3014 Callery Rd—seg 20-30 Adams Semp        W-F
SR 0356

Freeport Rd/ No. Pike Rd-- ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL: 724-

284-8800

 Multiple Shoulder Work M-W
SR 2010 Winfield Rd -- ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL: 724-284-8800 Winfield Shoulder Work     Th
SR 1019 Clearfield Rd -- ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL: 724-284-8800 Winfield Shoulder Work     F
SR 2011 Freeport St Clinton Pipe Replacement     M-F
SR 3033 Old Plank Rd Butler Patching         M-F
SR 1004 Bruin Rd Washington/Parker Patching       M-F
SR 2011 Lardintown Rd—seg 10 Clinton Channel Cleaning M
SR 0058 Eau Claire Rd—seg 20 Marion Curb Repair       T-W
SR 4008 Slippery Rock Rd—seg 150 Slippery Rock Deck Repair TH-F
SR 0528 Prospect Rd Franklin Patching         M-TH
SR 0038 Oneida Valley Rd Washington/Venango Paving          M-F

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724)284-8800.

