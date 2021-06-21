Butler County Maintenance Activity for the week of June 21

​

Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 21, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR 4006 Keister Rd—seg 10-100 Slippery Rock/Cherry Patching M-TH SR 1004 Bruin Rd—seg 10-160 Parker Edge Patching T SR 4002 Boydstown Rd—seg 170-260 Clay/Concord/Oakland Edge Patching W-TH SR 1018 Hindman Rd—seg 10-20 Concord Edge Patching F SR 0079 Raymond Shafer Highway—seg 776- 1044 Worth/ Muddy Creek/ Lancaster Vegetation Control/ Mowing M-TH SR 0528 Prospect Rd—seg 150 Forward Drain Tail Ditching M SR 3015 Mars-Evans City Rd—seg 150 Forward Veg. Mgmt Brushing T SR 0528 Prospect Rd—seg 280 Forward Drain Tail Ditching T SR 3014 Callery Rd—seg 20-30 Adams Semp W-F SR 0356 Freeport Rd/ No. Pike Rd-- ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL: 724- 284-8800 Multiple Shoulder Work M-W SR 2010 Winfield Rd -- ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL: 724-284-8800 Winfield Shoulder Work Th SR 1019 Clearfield Rd -- ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL: 724-284-8800 Winfield Shoulder Work F SR 2011 Freeport St Clinton Pipe Replacement M-F SR 3033 Old Plank Rd Butler Patching M-F SR 1004 Bruin Rd Washington/Parker Patching M-F SR 2011 Lardintown Rd—seg 10 Clinton Channel Cleaning M SR 0058 Eau Claire Rd—seg 20 Marion Curb Repair T-W SR 4008 Slippery Rock Rd—seg 150 Slippery Rock Deck Repair TH-F SR 0528 Prospect Rd Franklin Patching M-TH SR 0038 Oneida Valley Rd Washington/Venango Paving M-F

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724)284-8800.