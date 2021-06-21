Butler County Maintenance Activity for the week of June 21
Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 21, 2021.
|
State
Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR 4006
|Keister Rd—seg 10-100
|Slippery Rock/Cherry
|Patching M-TH
|SR 1004
|Bruin Rd—seg 10-160
|Parker
|Edge Patching T
|SR 4002
|Boydstown Rd—seg 170-260
|Clay/Concord/Oakland
|Edge Patching W-TH
|SR 1018
|Hindman Rd—seg 10-20
|Concord
|Edge Patching F
|SR 0079
|Raymond Shafer Highway—seg 776- 1044
|
Worth/ Muddy Creek/
Lancaster
|
Vegetation Control/
Mowing M-TH
|SR 0528
|Prospect Rd—seg 150
|Forward
|Drain Tail Ditching M
|SR 3015
|Mars-Evans City Rd—seg 150
|Forward
|Veg. Mgmt Brushing T
|SR 0528
|Prospect Rd—seg 280
|Forward
|Drain Tail Ditching T
|SR 3014
|Callery Rd—seg 20-30
|Adams
|Semp W-F
|SR 0356
|
Freeport Rd/ No. Pike Rd-- ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL: 724-
284-8800
|Multiple
|Shoulder Work M-W
|SR 2010
|Winfield Rd -- ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL: 724-284-8800
|Winfield
|Shoulder Work Th
|SR 1019
|Clearfield Rd -- ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL: 724-284-8800
|Winfield
|Shoulder Work F
|SR 2011
|Freeport St
|Clinton
|Pipe Replacement M-F
|SR 3033
|Old Plank Rd
|Butler
|Patching M-F
|SR 1004
|Bruin Rd
|Washington/Parker
|Patching M-F
|SR 2011
|Lardintown Rd—seg 10
|Clinton
|Channel Cleaning M
|SR 0058
|Eau Claire Rd—seg 20
|Marion
|Curb Repair T-W
|SR 4008
|Slippery Rock Rd—seg 150
|Slippery Rock
|Deck Repair TH-F
|SR 0528
|Prospect Rd
|Franklin
|Patching M-TH
|SR 0038
|Oneida Valley Rd
|Washington/Venango
|Paving M-F
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724)284-8800.