Monroe Road Closure for Pipe Replacement

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a one-day road closure on Monroe Road (State Route 2015) June 29, 2021 for a pipe replacement in Buffalo Township, Butler County.

Work will be done on Monroe Road beginning June 29, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. and ending at 6:00 p.m. Work is weather permitting with an alternative date of June 30, 2021.

The affected area is from Sarver Road (State Route 2018) to the intersection of State Route 356 (between the football field for Freeport High School and the Butler-Freeport Rails to Trails).

Motorists should detour using the following route: State Route 356 to State Route 2018 to State Route 2015.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.