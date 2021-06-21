Quality Reviews® and Fields Healthcare Research to Offer One Platform for Real-time Patient Feedback and HCAHPS
Empowers health systems to conduct real-time service recovery while fulfilling CMS regulatory mandatesNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Reviews®, the leading company that helps healthcare provider organizations improve patient experience through real-time feedback, today announced a partnership with Fields Healthcare Research, a leading CMS-certified CAHPS® market research and survey firm, to give healthcare providers the ability to track real-time patient experience on a digital platform while also fulfilling their CMS-mandated Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) and other provider CAHPS survey obligations.
“We are excited to work with Fields Healthcare Research to provide both the power of real-time patient experience tracking and the ability to administer CMS-regulated Hospital CAHPS surveys on one convenient, integrated, and secure platform,” said Edward Shin, MD, CEO and Co-founder of Quality Reviews. “We look forward to bringing Fields Healthcare Research’s portfolio of CAHPS solutions to health systems and hospitals focused on optimal patient experience,” he added.
As more health systems focus on the need for real-time, actionable patient feedback to enable service recovery and keep a finger on the pulse of patient sentiment, the Quality Reviews – Fields Healthcare Research Partnership gives these forward-looking healthcare providers the ability to view and act on real-time feedback alongside their CAHPS data.
“Our experience administering CAHPS surveys has given healthcare clients a simple and affordable option to maintaining CMS-compliance with HCAHPS reporting,” said Ken Fields, President and CEO of Fields Healthcare Research. “We look forward to our partnership with Quality Reviews to help healthcare providers improve patient experience in real-time while achieving their regulatory requirements,” he added.
CAHPS® is a registered trademark of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ).
About Quality Reviews®
Quality Reviews, Inc. helps healthcare providers capture real–time patient feedback to facilitate service recovery. Deployed in over 1000 care locations, Quality Reviews has helped improve patient experience in top-ranked academic medical centers, rural and community hospitals, as well as outpatient clinics throughout the U.S. We believe that there is a better way to give patients a voice, and since 2012, we’ve been singularly focused on helping our clients deliver a better experience to their patients. Learn more at http://www.q-reviews.com .
About Fields Healthcare Research
Fields Healthcare Research is a second-generation, family-owned and operated data collection company specializing in patient healthcare experience research. We were established by Donna J. Fields in 1973 - making us one of the longest-standing data collection firms in the United States with over 45 years of experience conducting surveys. Our decades of research expertise allow us to make CAHPS® compliance affordable and simple. We currently help over 500 agencies comply with CAHPS® Survey requirements. Learn more at https://www.fieldsresearch.com
