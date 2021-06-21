Fraser Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

Jim Olson, Fraser's new CFO

Fraser has hired Jim Olson as its new Chief Financial Officer. Olson is taking over for Mike Nass, who has served as CFO for the past 7½ years and is retiring.

I am very excited to be part of Fraser, as it has a very strong reputation for autism and early childhood mental health services, which are areas I am very passionate about.” — Jim Olson, Fraser CFO