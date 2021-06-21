Fraser Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer
I am very excited to be part of Fraser, as it has a very strong reputation for autism and early childhood mental health services, which are areas I am very passionate about."
— Jim Olson, Fraser CFO
Fraser has hired Jim Olson as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Olson is taking over for Mike Nass, who has served as Fraser CFO for the past 7½ years and is retiring. Nass’s accurate observations, reporting, projections and analyses have supported Fraser’s financial success, year over year.
Olson comes to Fraser from People Incorporated Mental Health Services, where he served as CFO for seven years. At People Inc., Olson managed revenue, accounting, strategic financial analysis, IT, facilities, development and central access. Before that, Olson also worked in finance, analysis and revenue for Regions Hospital, Fairview Health Services and Park Nicollet Health Services.
“I have over 25 years of finance and accounting experience, with the most recent 18 years being in healthcare finance and accounting,” says Olson. “I am very excited to be part of Fraser, as it has a very strong reputation for autism and early childhood mental health services, which are areas I am very passionate about.”
Olson has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of St. Thomas and a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of St. Thomas. He lives in Mendota Heights with his spouse and 5-year-old daughter. His family loves spending time outside, and he enjoys collecting and restoring old cars.
“While it’s extremely difficult to fill Mike Nass’s shoes, we are lucky to have found Jim,” says Diane S. Cross, Fraser President and CEO. “He brings a wealth of experience in healthcare finance and operations and has a proven track record of improving an organization’s financial performance and bottom line. His last position perfectly aligns with the important role of CFO of Fraser.”
Fraser is the premier provider of a continuum of evidence-based services that help individuals navigate autism, mental health and diverse needs at every stage of life. For over 85 years, Fraser has served individuals and families with diverse intellectual, emotional and physical needs. Our expert, whole-person, coordinated approach provides education, employment, healthcare and housing that helps clients thrive from infancy through adulthood. To learn more, visit fraser.org.
