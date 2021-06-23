Michael Carter joins E Source as president of Research and Advisory
EINPresswire.com/ -- E Source is pleased to announce that Michael Carter has joined the company as the new president of Research and Advisory. In this capacity, he’ll oversee the team and set the strategy for the division, which supports 15 customer-centric subscription services and databases. He’ll also focus on growing the company’s capabilities.
“We’re thrilled to have Michael leading Research and Advisory. His proven leadership skills and decades of experience scaling businesses in our industry will prove invaluable in the coming years,” says Wayne Greenberg, CEO of E Source.
Carter will work collaboratively with the other E Source divisions—Management Consulting, Technology Planning and Implementation Consulting, and Data Science—to maximize the value of E Source’s offerings for utilities across the US and Canada. He has more than 25 years’ experience in data and information products and advisory and consulting services, and he has deep subject-matter expertise in energy markets, electric power generation, and power market analysis. Carter is an experienced and innovative leader with a strong background in scaling businesses in the power and utilities space. He has developed several energy industry–leading products and services. Carter is a member of many advisory boards for energy-focused businesses and start-ups. He served most recently as chief revenue officer (CRO) at Energy Acuity, CRO at Energy Exemplar, and division head at SNL Energy. Carter has a MS from Colorado School of Mines and a BS from the Australian National University. He’s based in Boulder, Colorado.
About E Source
E Source is a leading partner to more than 500 electric, gas, and water utilities and municipalities, and their partners, across the US and Canada. We provide data science, market research, benchmarking, and consulting services. Our 35 years of technology validation, market assessment, program design, and customer experience expertise helps clients make informed, data-driven decisions; plan for tomorrow’s infrastructure needs; strengthen customer relationships; and meet critical business objectives while becoming more innovative and responsive in the rapidly evolving market.
Jeremy Fischer
