Chief Justice Newby Rescinds June 7 Order

Chief Justice Paul Newby issued a new order today that rescinded the order issued on June 7, 2021. Last Friday, Governor Cooper signed into law Senate Bill 255 that codified the essential tools included in the June 7, 2021 order. These legislative changes render that order unnecessary. As of the date of today's order, none of the Chief Justice's COVID-19 related emergency directives remain in place.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.