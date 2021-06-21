Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Chief Justice Newby Rescinds June 7 Order

Chief Justice Paul Newby issued a new order today that rescinded the order issued on June 7, 2021. Last Friday, Governor Cooper signed into law Senate Bill 255 that codified the essential tools included in the June 7, 2021 order. These legislative changes render that order unnecessary. As of the date of today's order, none of the Chief Justice's COVID-19 related emergency directives remain in place.  

