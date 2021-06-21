Lombardi Condemns Move To Make Veteran’s Affairs A Woke Experiment

Slams VA Move When Many Veterans Are Struggling Just To See A Doctor

The Biden Administration should be less concerned with appeasing the radical left in the culture war and more concerned on helping veterans who are suffering from actual wars” — Jack Lombardi

MANHATTAN, IL, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Jack Lombardi, Republican Congressional candidate for Illinois’ 16th Congressional District condemned the Department of Veteran’s Affairs’ announcement that it will be launching a process to start providing gender-confirmation surgery through its health care coverage. Lombardi pointed out at a time when many veterans are complaining about just getting in to see a doctor at the local VA, this is not a time to make the Department of Veteran’s Affairs a ‘woke’ social experiment. He also questioned why Adam Kinzinger, a veteran himself, has not spoken out against this latest radical move by the Biden Administration. Lombardi pointed out that the ‘squad’ led by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been calling for gender-confirmation surgery for veterans, and a majority of Republicans have opposed this latest experiment in the culture wars, Kinzinger has been busy attacking Republicans.

“The Biden Administration should be less concerned with appeasing the radical left in the culture war and more concerned on helping veterans who are suffering from actual wars,” said Jack Lombardi. “All we see from the Biden Administration are moves to dramatically reshape our nation to conform to the radical left and all we hear from Adam Kinzinger is silence on this.”



Lombardi Background

Lombardi’s story is that of an ordinary Chicagoan with exceptional zeal who broke the norm, building a better life with the resources he had at hand. Today, he is a successful businessman with vast experience in leading diverse teams to a common goal of success.

A natural entrepreneur, Lombardi earned his first money at age 8 selling soda on a neighborhood street corner. He started his first business, Lombardi Trucking, by age 22 and has never looked back. Currently, Lombardi owns Chicago's premiere digital marketing company and runs multiple internet companies.

Born and bred on Chicago's southwest side, Lombardi went to nearby St. Laurence High School and later attended Northwestern Business College. He is proud to be the husband of Sharon Lombardi and father of his son Jack III and daughter, Summer.

