State of North Carolina Hosts 40th Annual State Construction Conference June 24th

On June 24, 2021 the NC Department of Administration’s State Construction Office will host its 40th annual conference. In partnership with NC State University’s McKimmon Center for Extension and Continuing of Education, the conference will be virtual for a second consecutive year. From 8 am to 5 pm, leaders from state agencies and institutions will convene with architects, engineers, contractors, and subcontractors from around the state for a 1-day session to discuss planning, designing and construction of state projects.

“The conference offers leaders of the construction industry a platform to network and discuss mutual concerns and interest on state projects,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “For forty years, the conference has served as a gateway for construction education and a bridge to connect the latest information to organizations and agencies across the state.”

The conference will present topics ranging from do’s and don’ts of design and construction contracts to building code updates, to information on North Carolina’s Disparity Study by the NC Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses and Griffin and Strong. Participating architects, attorneys and engineers can earn up to seven hours of learning credits for attendance. All conference attendees will receive a certificate of completion.

The State Construction Conference is one of the largest events held by the McKimmon Center each year. Conference registration is open through June 24. One of the NC Department of Administration’s Asset Management Divisions, the State Construction Office oversees building projects of state facilities, including the university and community college system. It also provides architectural and engineering services necessary to carry out improvements to all state buildings.

To learn more about the State Construction Office and how to register for the upcoming conference, visit the website for details.

