Pipeline Health Los Angeles Offers @Home Testing Kits for Local Businesses

Hospital network partners with lab solutions provider partners, offering bulk self-collection test kits for local businesses in the Southern California area.

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pipeline Health Los Angeles, an independent healthcare network that services the Los Angeles area, is partnering with T2 Labs, an end-to-end hospital lab solutions provider, to offer COVID-19 @home test kits to help stop the spread and keep local communities safe. Businesses based in the greater Los Angeles County can order in bulk from the website and have it shipped to their office location where they can distribute to employees. These employees can then take the test discreetly at home without needing to schedule an appointment or wait in line at clinics, saving businesses time and keeping their employees and customers safe. Tests can be purchased online at https://t2labs.com

“We are proud to have partnered with T2 labs on providing this convenient testing option to our communities,” said Joel Bergenfeld, CEO of Pipeline Health Los Angeles. “With the increase of new variants, combined with easing travel restrictions and businesses opening, testing can decrease the spread of COVID-19 and thus, helping our patients and communities live the healthiest lives possible.”

Pipeline and T2 Labs have joined forces to facilitate easier testing for businesses across Southern California. Now that COVID-19 testing has become a prerequisite for travel, businesses may require its employees to get tested prior to traveling. Pipeline Health’s @Home testing is a convenient solution for businesses and employees, saving time, resources and finances, while providing accessible care every community deserves.

“While people are continuing to be vaccinated, there are still many who have not and are susceptible to COVID-19. With news of people still at risk, testing is the most accurate way to determine if someone is infected to forestall any future spread. Our active partnership with Pipeline Health helps facilitate local businesses with an easy-to-use option to keep their employees and customers safe,” says Kevin Torf, CEO of T2 Labs.



Testing is imperative to help decrease the spread of COVID-19. If individuals have symptoms related to COVID-19, they should do the test and stay in quarantine, even if they are vaccinated Businesses that are at risk of COVID-19 spread may want to ensure their employees are frequently tested to avoid any health risks. Together, we can build healthier communities.

Pipeline Health also plans to add additional @home test kits in the future, giving Los Angeles businesses even more options to promote better health to their employees.

About Pipeline Health

With its team of healthcare leaders, Pipeline Health is singularly focused on empowering those in our communities to live the healthiest lives possible. Four hospitals. One unified 500-bed network; Coast Plaza Hospital, East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital, Community Hospital of Huntington Park, and Memorial Hospital of Gardena are part of the Pipeline Health network. With proven experience in clinical medicine, finance, hospital operations, and acquisitions, Pipeline Health is an independent healthcare network managing thriving hospitals to deliver high-quality, accessible care for our communities in the Los Angeles area. Visit pipelinehealth.us or email questions@pipelinehealth.us to find out more.