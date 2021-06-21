SCDSS Announces New Berkeley County Director

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Will Batchelor (803) 767-1488 Will.Batchelor@dss.sc.gov

SCDSS Announces New Berkeley County Director

The Department of Social Services would like to announce that Juanita Bryant has been named the Berkeley County DSS Director as of June 2, 2021. Ms. Bryant has been employed with DSS since 2008, starting as a case manager in intensive foster care and clinical services before moving to become a performance coach for the Lowcountry Region.

“I would like to say how thrilled and excited I am to be here in Berkeley County. The timing is just perfect with our newly completed building renovations, thanks to Berkeley County government, as DSS staff will be able to have office space that will allow them to spread out,” said Bryant. “We’ve got our economic services onboard, so I am just really excited to be leading the team in Berkeley County, and I really do anticipate that we will be making tremendous progress in all areas to serve children, families and vulnerable adults in our county,” she said.

Prior to working at DSS, she was a special education teacher and worked in vocational rehabilitation as a disability examiner. To watch a video clip to learn more about Ms. Bryant, click here.

For more information on DSS services available for Berkeley County residents, please visit the SCDSS website here.

# # #