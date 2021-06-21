PRESCOTT APPOINTS JEFF FARR AS CEO
Prescott, a CMMC compliance service company, names Jeff Farr as CEO.SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prescott, a Sarasota, FL based governance, compliance, and risk management firm which partners with Managed Service Providers to deliver CMMC readiness programs, has announced the appointment of a founding member, Jeff Farr, as its CEO.
Mr. Farr has successfully leveraged twenty-eight years of technology, innovation, and executive leadership experience to drive transformational change in several organizations. Prior to joining Prescott, Mr. Farr led two managed service providers (MSPs). Through his leadership, the MSP’s achieved accelerating profitability, strong staff retention, and excellent customer satisfaction ratings. One of these entities was subsequently acquired by a national MSP platform. Mr. Farr has earned a strong reputation in the MSP industry for transforming MSPs into profitable investments for shareholders.
Prior to his tenure in the MSP industry, Mr. Farr co-founded the Farr Group, an IT strategy and leadership consultancy to Fortune 500 clients. Farr Group’s clients benefited from Jeff’s intuitive understanding of aligning IT organizations with business objectives to drive efficiencies, increase productivity, and improve company performance. Over the past three decades, Jeff was a member of some of the leading tech companies worldwide (i.e., EDS, Ernst & Young, SAP, Cap Gemini, Oracle, and Tyler Technologies) providing leadership, consulting, and technical expertise in multiple industries: healthcare, oil & gas, financial services, hospitality, professional services, real estate, and telecommunications.
As CEO of Prescott, Mr. Farr is leading a team of experienced compliance management professionals singularly focused on assisting managed service providers and the thousands of companies they serve navigate their way through the Department of Defense’s (DoD) recently mandated Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance process. Prescott’s sole mission is to provide thought-leadership, assessment, remediation, and ongoing compliance services to help companies become and remain complaint throughout the CMMC “lifecycle.”
As widely reported in the media, the growing veracity and frequency of data breaches has escalated awareness among global organizations about the dire need for information security. Prescott’s mission is to help organizations navigate the complex and continuous journey of CMMC compliance.
To learn more about Prescott and we can help your firm manage the challenges of CMMC compliance, please visit us at www.prescott.us
