100 Black Men of Atlanta honored as ‘Large Chapter of the Year’ by national organization 

ATLANTA, GA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 100 Black Men of Atlanta has been named ‘Large Chapter of the Year’ by its parent organization, 100 Black Men of America Inc.

The award showcases the outstanding programmatic efforts and accomplishments of chapters that advance the organization’s mission. Winners must provide evidence of outstanding leadership in all of the 100’s four programmatic focus areas: Mentoring, Education, Health & Wellness, and Economic Empowerment.



“We’re incredibly proud to receive this award, but a big part of why we won is the commitment and dedication of our members and sponsors,” said Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer Louis Negron.



Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, 100 Black Men of Atlanta had an outstanding year in 2020.



Among other accomplishments:

• The organization awarded more than $160,000 in scholarship commitments in 2020 with nearly $250,000 committed in 2021.

• The 100 Robotics Alliance program excelled by continuing STEM educationinstruction virtually to 200+ students and was recognized with the “Thomas J. Moran” Award for non-profit program of the year by Mutual of America.

• The organization partnered with the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation to provide 50 suits to Project Success Graduating Seniors this year.

• A cohort of 26 students completed the Career Pipeline Program from five universities (Spelman College, Morehouse College, Kennesaw State University, Georgia State University, and Clark Atlanta University).

• The organization developed digital assets by providing virtual leadership training via the Let's Talk Leadership Series and Career Discovery Day.



The organization’s 2020 Impact Report is here: https://100blackmen-atlanta.org/2020impactreport/



About 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc.

100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc. is a non-profit organization providing college preparatory services and mentorship to at-risk, Atlanta youth through its flagship program Project Success. Since its inception in 1987, 100% of the students who complete Project Success have graduated from high school and 80% have graduated from college in four years, far outpacing the national averages.



Project Success is differentiated by the strength of its civic-minded mentors who comprise the membership of the organization. Members dedicate their time and talent to helping boys and girls break the cycles of poverty, under-achievement and violence that plague their communities thus enabling them to seek their highest potential.



Visit www.100blackmen-atlanta.org for information and to make charitable contributions to Project Success.

