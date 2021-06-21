PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Werner Road Bridge Rehab Project in Sugar Grove Township, Mercer County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to review a virtual plans display for the bridge rehabilitation project on Werner Road over Little Shenango River in Sugar Grove Township, Mercer County.

The existing steel I-beam bridge, built in 1963, is located two tenths of a mile east of the intersection with Route 18 and is owned and maintained by Sugar Grove Township

The project will include the installation of a new 8” thick concrete deck, a high standard barrier, concrete approach slabs and guide rail.

Work is expected to begin in the spring of 2022 and the anticipated duration of the bridge closure is approximately three months.

A 6.1-mile detour will be posted once the project is underway using Werner Road, Route 18 and Route 358.

The existing bridge is classified as poor condition. Approximately 1,257 vehicles a day on average use the bridge.

The virtual plans display includes digital picture boards and an online comment form. It can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Mercer County box then the tile marked Werner Road Bridge Rehabilitation.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the comment period will be held online only. It will be open from June 21, 2021 to July 3, 2021. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Mitch Fabry at mifabry@pa.gov or 814-678-7353.

The purpose of the virtual plan display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Also, the project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Mitchell Fabry, PennDOT Project Manager at mifabry@pa.gov, or 814-678-7353.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

# # #