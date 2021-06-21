PennDOT Reminds Drivers and Motorcyclists to Share the Road Safely as Part of National Ride to Work Day

Pittsburgh, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds motorists and motorcyclists to share the road today, and every day.

While motorists can expect to see motorcycles on the road throughout the summer, there may be more motorcycles on the road today as riders highlight their excitement for the riding season on National Ride to Work Day.

Both motorcyclists and motorists are urged to share the road safely, stay alert, and obey speed limits. It is also important to never operate a vehicle while impaired. Responsible riding and driving can help reduce fatalities and injuries.

Last year, there were more than 3,400 crashes involving motorcycles in Pennsylvania. These crashes resulted in 217 fatalities. Crashes rose by more than 300 from the 2019 number of 2,977, while fatalities also rose from 174 in 2019.

Additionally, regardless of skill level, motorcycle riders are encouraged to enroll in a free safety training class. PennDOT has contracted with several third-party motorcycle training providers to offer free motorcycle safety training classes to Pennsylvania class M permit and motorcycle license holders. Class sizes may be limited, as safety guidelines are in effect to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and classes can be scheduled at multiple training sites throughout Pennsylvania. Class schedules are coordinated by each third-party training provider for their individual locations and additional information can be found at www.penndot.gov/PAMSP. Additional classes and locations will continue to be added.

Some safety tips motorists should remember when sharing the road with motorcycles include:

Watch for motorcycles: motorcycles are small and may be difficult to see. Check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes and at intersections.

Allow more following distance: leave at least four seconds when following a motorcycle.

Always signal your intentions before changing lanes or merging with traffic.

Respect a motorcycle as a full-size vehicle with the same rights and privileges as any vehicle on the roadway. Allow a motorcyclist a full lane width as the motorcyclist needs the room to maneuver safely in all types of road conditions.

Never drive impaired.

Motorcyclists can do their part to help avoid crashes by following some simple safety tips:

Be seen by wearing reflective clothing and put reflective tape on your protective clothing and motorcycle. Also wear face or eye protection and a DOT-approved helmet.

Use common sense by riding sober, obeying all speed limits and allowing enough time to react to potentially dangerous situations.

Know your motorcycle and conduct a pre-ride check.

Practice safe riding techniques and know how to handle your motorcycle in adverse road and weather conditions.

For more information on motorcycle safety and training, please visit www.penndot.gov/PAMSP.

