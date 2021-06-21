Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Changes Coming to Traffic Signal in Osceola Mills

At the request of Osceola Mills Borough Council, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has agreed to changes for a traffic signal in the borough.

Effective Tuesday, July 6, the traffic signal at the Route 53 (Stone Street) and Route 2051 (Curtin Street) intersection will operate in full green-yellow-red mode. This change will eliminate the current flashing mode of the signal and enforce go, caution, and stop patterns in all directions.

In order to allow the signal to function properly, the Borough recently contracted with Tel-Power to complete necessary repairs to the wiring, pedestrian infrastructure, and controller cabinet. With that work complete, the signal will be ready for use in full go, caution, and stop modes.

PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance will place portable message boards along Route 53 to provide advance warning to area drivers of the pattern/signal change.

PennDOT reminds drivers that they can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL    MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013, Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

