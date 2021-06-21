MC Endeavors / Eclipse Liquids Expands Team With Key New Hire
Michele King Joins Eclipse Liquids as Director of Sales
MC Endeavors / Eclipse Liquids, LLC (OTCMKTS:MSMY)ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MC Endeavors / Eclipse Liquids (OTC PINK:MSMY), an industry leading white and private label CBD manufacturer, announced today the addition of Michele King as the Director of Sales. King joins Eclipse Liquids from Enhanced Tech and arrives at a time of expansion. Eclipse Liquids announced Current Pink Status on OTC Markets, Friday, June 18, 2020.
Ms. King brings 14 years of sales leadership that combines innovative sales techniques with consistent sales development. Her drive and passion in business-to-business sales will bring a refined ability to increase revenue and solidify our business presence. Her proven track record in new business development and sales leadership will help drive sales performance and growth.
"We are thrilled to have Michele join the team." said Ashley Mazurek, CMO. "Michele's extensive leadership experience and focus on relationship development is exactly what will take our business to the next level."
With the hiring of Ms. King and additional support personnel, the company is forecasting an increase in revenues of 40% to 60% for the next 2 quarters.
About Eclipse Liquids, LLC | CBD Liquid Labs
MC Endeavors / Eclipse Liquids is the parent company of CBD Liquid Labs. Eclipse Liquids provides clients with turnkey CBD product production services including R&D, component sourcing, custom formulation, brand and labels design, label printing, contract and wholesale, custom private label manufacturing and lab certified 3rd party testing to ensure a full service, one stop shop experience.
