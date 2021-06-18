CBD Stock MC Endeavors / Eclipse Liquids Receives Current Status - OTC Markets
One of our next objectives is to file for a name and symbol change to more accurately reflect the industry we are operating in.”ALISO VIEJO, CA, USA, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MC Endeavors / Eclipse Liquids, LLC (OTC PINK:MSMY), an industry leading white and private label CBD manufacturer and turnkey service provider, is pleased to announce the Company has successfully met all OTC Markets' required Disclosure Guidelines and has been granted Pink Current Information Tier.
Becoming compliant for current status has been achieved by filing all required financials to OTC Markets for the Company's December 31, 2019, and 2020 fiscal years as well as First Quarter Financials ending March 31, 2021. The Company will have Second Quarter Financials ending June 30, 2021, to OTC Markets no later than August 15th.
Mr. Mazurek, CEO, stated: “Becoming 'Pink Current' has been one of our most pressing priorities and the Company is dedicated to maintaining that status and providing continuous transparency for their shareholders and clients. Mr. Mazurek also announced: “One of our next objectives is to file for a name and symbol change to more accurately reflect the industry we are operating in.”
The pandemic was a significant disruptor to many lives and businesses, but it also forced them to focus on streamlining their policies and procedures. The Company has emerged stronger and leaner, and this has been reflected in the improved margins they achieved last quarter. The Companies position within the CBD Custom Product Manufacturing sector holds tremendous opportunity for expansion and as well as topline growth. Going forward, they are now hiring additional personnel to position themselves for the increase in demand and sales they are forecasting.
The Company will be releasing their forecasts, goals and objectives for this coming Quarter and the rest of the year after the close of the current Quarter.
About MC Endeavors | Eclipse Liquids, LLC | CBD Liquid Labs
MC Endeavors \ Eclipse Liquids is the parent company of CBD Liquid Labs. Eclipse Liquids provides clients with turnkey CBD product production services including R&D, component sourcing, custom formulation, brand and labels design, label printing, contract and wholesale, custom private label manufacturing and lab certified 3rd party testing to ensure a full service, one stop shop experience. Eclipse Liquids brings CBD product manufacturing solutions to a breadth of markets, including consumer health and wellness, personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, pets, sports, lifestyle fitness and e-liquid tobacco; helping customers introduce innovative products, reduce their time to market, and enhance their overall competitiveness of their CBD product line.
Safe Harbor Statement – In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company’s future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company’s business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company’s website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.
