Tyson RD Reading - Roadway alert
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Tyson RD in Reading between Bartley RD and Grasshopper LN is closed due to a tractor trailer accident and power lines down.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.