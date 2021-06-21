Beijing Aerospace Satelliteherd and SpaceBelt Pte. Ltd., Collaborate to Deliver Data Security-as-a-Service Globally

The Combination of Capabilities & Skills Will Bring Additional Opportunities and Strength to the Space Industry

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpaceBelt Pte. Ltd., and Beijing Aerospace Satelliteherd Co., Ltd, announce a collaboration and partnership on offering secured data storage services through the SpaceBeltTM Data Security-as-a-Service (DSaaS). Beijing Aerospace Satelliteherd is committed to establishing a global and commercial satellite LEOP and TT&C infrastructure to provide a highly reliable, and more convenient one-stop solution for integrated satellite in orbit management and aerospace data application for global commercial satellites. Beijing Aerospace Satelliteherd partners with SpaceBelt will able to provide its customers with SpaceBelt’s innovative data security platform globally.

“It is a big leap for SpaceBelt by bringing innovative and reliable technology to our customers. Delivering of perfect service is the touchstone of SpaceBelt and through Beijing Aerospace Satelliteherd expertises in designing and implementing LEOP and TT&C, we are most excited and confidence by offering SpaceBelt’s secure communications and data storage in space globally,” said Kok Rie Ooi, SpaceBelt Pte. Ltd.’s Managing Director.

SpaceBelt is the world’s first planned agnostic, neutral cloud infrastructure and data storage service based in space. SpaceBelt seeks to revolutionize the way data can be securely transferred and stored by using its patented SpaceBelt architecture utilizing GEO partners’ satellites between the customer’s enterprise locations and the SpaceBelt LEO network. This provides the strongest security possible by offering global isolation from the terrestrial infrastructure of an enterprise or government organization’s high value, highly sensitive, mission-critical data assets.

“We are so glad to get in touch with SpaceBelt, expert in secure space-based cloud data storage and transmission network. Data security has been paid a lot of attention recently and more and more customers are asking for a secure way to deliver their satellite data. We believe in the future of secure data storage and transmission business and with SpaceBelt’s support we will be able to provide a more secured data service for our customers.”, said Licheng Yang, Beijing Aerospace Satelliteherd Co., Ltd’s Vice President of International Business.

About SpaceBelt Pte. Ltd.

Leading The Cloud Transformation Of Space. SpaceBelt™ Data Security as a Service is a patented, secure space-based global managed network and cloud data storage service that enables the highest level of data security, whether at rest or in motion, for service providers and enterprises around the world.

SpaceBelt Pte. Ltd.

150 Cecil Street #14-01

Singapore 069543

www.spacebelt.com

About Beijing Aerospace Satelliteherd Co., Ltd

Founded in 2016, SATHD is a private aerospace company in China. We provide satellite data communication and application services, including satellite tracking, satellite data reception, data processing and application solutions. SATHD is operating over 20 ground stations in China and has provided services for 70 satellites hitherto. Learn more at www.satelliteherd.com

Beijing Aerospace Satelliteherd Co., Ltd.

Room A611, Building 1,

Shengjing Business Park T01,

Youyi Road, Haidian District,

Beijing, Republic of China

www.satelliteherd.com