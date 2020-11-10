Singapore Space & Technology and SpaceBelt Bring Innovative Space Technology to Asia

SpaceBelt Joins Singapore Space & Technology Ltd

SpaceBelt Activities Advance in APAC Region

We are thrilled to collaborate and partner with SSTL by introducing our air gap space-based managed global cloud connectivity to protect critical information and sensitive data...,” — Kok Rie Ooi, Managing Director

SINGAPORE, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpaceBelt Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Cloud Constellation Corporation and Singapore Space & Technology Ltd (SSTL), announce a collaboration to bring innovative space technology for secured data storage services. Cloud Constellation’s SpaceBeltTM Data Security-as-a-Service (DSaaS) aims to offer government and business community an innovative cyber security platform in Asia. SSTL, a leading space organisation in Singapore that actively spearheads major trade and business-focused initiatives targeted at advancing the space ecosystem agreed to collaborate with SpaceBelt to advocate new and relevant niche technology to the industries.

“We are thrilled to collaborate and partner with SSTL by introducing our air gap space-based managed global cloud connectivity to protect critical information and sensitive data bypassing traditional terrestrial communications infrastructure to the government and business community,” said Kok Rie Ooi, SpaceBelt Pte. Ltd.’s Managing Director. “Cybersecurity landscape continues to change as new attacks continue to surface. We have to up the ante to secure sensitive data and systems by introducing new technology such as SpaceBeltTM Data Security-as-a-Service (DSaaS).”

Cloud Constellation is the world’s first cloud infrastructure and data storage service based entirely in space. Cloud Constellation has revolutionized the way data can be securely transferred and stored by using its patented SpaceBelt architecture utilizing GEO partners’ satellites between the customer’s enterprise locations and the SpaceBelt LEO network. This provides the strongest security possible by offering global isolation from the terrestrial infrastructure of an enterprise or government organization’s high value, highly sensitive, mission-critical data assets.

“I am very excited to welcome SpaceBelt into SSTL’s space-based accelerator programme. I am impressed with the potential for secure cloud storage and communications technology using private space infrastructure. SpaceBelt works with many international partners including IBM and World Food Chain, and has also partnered with SpaceChain, another startup in our accelerator programme on a Blockchain-Based Commerce project. Through this accelerator programme, SSTL aims to facilitate more of such critical partnerships both with our existing portfolio of companies as well as our network of corporate partners, to increase SpaceBelt’s market penetration in Asia Pacific,” said Lynette Tan, Chief Executive of SSTL.

“Being part of SSTL is a unique opportunity for SpaceBelt. We are excited to be involved with SSTL and build upon a foundation for technical innovation and receive industry support for our integrated space infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions,” commented Cliff Beek, Cloud Constellation Corporation’s CEO & President.



# # #



About Cloud Constellation Corporation

Leading The Cloud Transformation Of Space. Cloud Constellation Corporation’s SpaceBelt™ Data Security as a Service is a patented, secure space-based global managed network and cloud data storage service that enables the highest level of data security, whether at rest or in motion, for service providers, enterprises and governments around the world. Learn more at www.SpaceBelt.com.

Cloud Constellation Corporation™ USA

10850 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 1125

Los Angeles, California 90024-4673 USA

Email: inquiries@spacebelt.com

Singapore (Asia-HQ)

SpaceBelt Pte. Ltd.

150 Cecil Street #14-01

Singapore 069543



About Singapore Space & Technology Ltd

The Singapore Space and Technology Ltd (SSTL), previously Singapore Space and Technology Association (SSTA), is a leading space organisation in Southeast Asia. As an advocate and thought leader, SSTL is active in the space industry, spearheading the adoption of space-related technologies, and fostering partnerships between various stakeholders to promote and grow the regional space ecosystem. Through hosting global meets that involve consumers, space research organisations, leading and emerging technology companies, venture capitalists and space agencies from around the world, it promotes and creates opportunities for accelerating innovation and talent development.

www.space.org.sg