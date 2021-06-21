Business Connect Insider Now Features Meet the CEO Videos
Business Connect Insider's AI Connect Marketing Program now includes the interview impact of Meet the CEO Videos
Business Connect Insider and Meet the CEO Videos have had separate website strategies and marketing programs. Combining them is a game changer.”DENVER, CO, USA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Connect Insider, a program of FC Global Strategies LLC, today announced that Meet the CEO Videos are now featured at its website and that the videos are now incorporated in its AI Connect Marketing Program.
— Jeffrey Friedland
Commenting on the change, Jeffrey Friedland, CEO of FC Global Strategies stated, “Business Connect Insider and Meet the CEO Videos have had separate website strategies and marketing programs. Combining them is a game changer. Business Connect Insider is now augmenting the impact of its artificial intelligence-driven marketing program with the impact of the interview format of Meet the CEO Videos.”
About Business Connect Insider
The Business Connect Insider website features Showcase Videos, Interviews with management of companies in a variety of industries. The videos are focused on discussing, in a hard-hitting video interview format, a company’s business and financial objectives.
A special focus of Business Connect Insider includes consumer packaged goods (CPGs), online and brick and mortar retail, and service industries including insurance, business and financial services.
Business Connect Insider also sponsors its proprietary AI Connect Marketing Program. The program couples the impact of a video interview, with website, online and artificial intelligence-driven distribution.
The AI Connect Marketing Program enables start-up, early-stage, entrepreneurial, and growing companies to target:
Business decision-makers
Potential customers
Potential strategic and financial partners
Potential research and development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution partners
Existing and potential investors
For more information go to the Business Connect Insider website.
About FC Global Strategies
FC Global Strategies has a long history of enabling entrepreneurs and growing businesses, in the US and globally, to achieve their business and financial objectives.
This includes assistance to companies and projects globally with their business development, corporate finance, and cross-border objectives.
In addition to the United States, this includes companies and projects in the United States, Spain, Morocco, Israel, Germany, China, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil.
In addition to providing its core strategic advisory services, a major focus of FC Global Strategies is the development and implementation of artificial intelligence-driven marketing strategies with the convergence of video marketing strategies. This AI capability provides the ability for targeting based on the company's industry, sector, location and business and/or financial objectives.
The artificial intelligence technology and tools are provided by an affiliate, FC Analytics.
In addition to Business Connect Insider, FC Global Strategies also sponsors other website and marketing strategies for:
Emerging Technology Insider (www.emergingtechnologyinsider.com)
Cannabis and Hemp Insider (www.cannabisandhempinsider.com)
Crowdfunding Insider (www.crowdfundinginsider.com)
Medical and Pharma Insider (www.medicalandpharmainsider.com)
For more information go to the FC Global Strategies LLC website
Jeffrey Friedland
FC Global Strategies LLC
+1 646-450-8909
