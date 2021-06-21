Gazprom Neft to collaborate with Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas S.A. in building the deep refining complex at its Moscow Refinery

Gazprom Neft has chosen Tecnicas Reunidas S.A. (Spain) to manage the construction of the delayed coking unuit (DCU) at its Moscow Refinery’s future deep refining complex. Tecnicas Reunidas S.A. specialists will be responsible for managing project design and equipment deliveries (including deliveries of Russian-manufactured equipment), as well as managing and overseeing construction and installation works and acceptance testing. The contract is worth more than ₽20 billion. Works are expected to be complete by 2025.

Delayed coking technologies expand scope in the final refining of heavy oil fractions. Thanks to advanced technologies, the Moscow Refinery will be able to increase output of automotive fuels for the Moscow and Moscow Oblast market, and commence production of petroleum coke, used in the metallurgy industry. This DCU unit, together with a hydrocracking facility (being managed by South Korea’s DL E&C Co., Ltd), will make up the Moscow Refinery’s deep refining complex. The launch of this complex in 2025 will allow refining depth (the “conversion rate”) to increase to almost 100%.

Tecnicas Reunidas S.A. has extensive experience in developing high-tech production facilities — the company’s engineers having successfully implemented a range of projects in Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Norway and the United States of America. Stringent adherence to environmental standards and requirements will be front of mind in all works at the Moscow Refinery.

“The company is continuing the modernisation of its directly owned refining facilities, directing investment at further increasing output of high-quality gasoline, kerosene and diesel fuels for the Russian market. We work with leading international and Russian companies on our modernisation projects, selecting the best currently available technologies and equipment. Cutting-edge solutions are making it possible for us to improve production efficiency while, at the same time, reducing environmental impacts.” Anatoly Cherner Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft