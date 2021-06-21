Wall-Smart Home-Tech Concealment Solutions Available to Integrators in D-Tools Software
Wall-Smart specs and pricing in D-Tools Cloud and SI software streamline design and installation, and let integrators blend technology beautifully into homes.
D-Tools has an excellent platform through which to introduce our innovative products to a highly qualified audience of integrators”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wall-Smart, the leading manufacturer of innovative mounting hardware that conceals a wide variety of smart devices flush with wall and ceiling surfaces, has partnered with D-Tools to offer integrators a quick and efficient way to add concealment solutions to smart home projects. Available via the extensive product library within D-Tools Cloud and on-premise System Integrator software, Wall Smart’s detailed product specs and pricing information can be easily imported into sales, design, procurement, and project management documentation, enabling integrators to enhance the appearance and performance of their installations while significantly streamlining workflow, and increasing profitability.
— Wall-Smart Co-CEO and Founder Galia Ben-Dor
As a D-Tools i3 (Industry Information & Insight) supplier partner, Wall-Smart provides integrators convenient access to a wide variety of exceptionally attractive, highly functional, and expertly customized mounting solutions for products ranging from speakers and home control keypads to surveillance cameras and wireless access points. Wall-Smart and its solutions become easily integrated components of a complete smart home ecosystem where technology, architecture, and design co-exist peacefully.
At the same time, integrators now have the means, via D-Tools documentation, to engage in a highly professional manner with architects, interior designers, and builders, ultimately growing and differentiating their businesses, Plus, Wall-Smart data accessible on the D-Tools platform is accurate and up-to-date, improving communication between manufacturers and integrators.
“By joining the D-Tools i3 program, Wall-Smart becomes a part of integrators’ overall business strategies. Information about our products is right at their fingertips, simplifying every aspect of the design and installation process, and elevating our presence as a leader in technology concealment solutions,” says Wall-Smart Co-CEO and Founder Galia Ben-Dor. “D-Tools has an excellent platform through which to introduce our innovative products to a highly qualified audience of integrators.”
To see Wall-Smart’s comprehensive line of design-friendly mounts customized for the modern smart home visit them at CEDIA Booth #6250. Additional information about Wall-Smart, its products, manufacturer partners, and instructional videos can be found at http://www.wall-smart.com.
About Wall-Smart Ltd.
Wall-Smart is the leading designer and manufacturer of custom flush ceiling and wall mounts for high-end home electronic devices, including tablets, touchscreens, Wi-Fi access points, security cameras, voice assistants, and more. Dedicated to providing cutting-edge, creative, and cost-effective concealment solutions for technology in new and existing homes, Wall-Smart inspires homes that are both technically advanced and exceptionally beautiful. A wide range of products, combined with simple installation, and fast, hassle-free worldwide shipping, poises Wall-Smart as a valuable smart home resource for home systems integrators, home builders and contractors, architects, and designers.
Wall-Smart® is a trademark of Wall-Smart Ltd., registered in the US and the UK. All other products, product names, trademarks, and registrations mentioned are the property of their respective owners, all rights reserved.
