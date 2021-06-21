The Bauhaus inspired, minimalist, modern and sophisticated design of the Carbon 1 MKII is the result of years of research and development.

BERLIN, GERMANY, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another award for Carbon Mobile:

The Berlin-based startup receives the prestigious Red Dot Design Award for the world's first carbon smartphone

The Bauhaus inspired, minimalist, modern and sophisticated design of the Carbon 1 MKII is the result of years of research and development.

The European startup Carbon Mobile has received the popular Red Dot Design Award for the Carbon 1 MK II, which was developed in Germany. The Red Dot jury of 50 international experts presented the innovative smartphone with the Mobile Phones, Tablets and Wearables category. Shortly after the company was able to secure the JEC Composites Connect - Innovation Award, the most coveted and prestigious award in the field of composites - Carbon Mobile thus receives another highly respected award.

Firas Khalifeh, CEO of Carbon Mobile, is excited by the recognition, “By combining European minimalist design with revolutionary material science, we have created a device that offers incredible new experiences for the consumer and a giant step towards more environmentally friendly practices in technology. I'm very proud of the team that dedicated themselves to this project and pleased that their hard work has been recognized by such a prestigious design institution."

Cutting-edge engineering with sustainability in mind

Like a Formula 1 race car, the MKII uses a carbon fiber monocoque construction. This means that all of the device's internal hardware is fixed into the casing with micrometer precision similar to that of a watchmaker. At just 6.3 millimeters, it is super slim, but with the 3,000 mAh battery, it still has the necessary power to get through the day without any problems. Moreover, it is almost a third lighter than an average device in this price range with its 125 grams.

Carbon fiber is a recyclable alternative to common plastics. In addition, the Carbon 1 MK II has a plastic content of less than 10%, and designed with reparability as a key feature. Since all internal components are housed in a single frame, once the screen is removed, all components are easily identified, reached and replaced as required.

Unrecyclable plastics and metals that are difficult to reprocess are the industry standard in smartphone technology. They are partly responsible for 50 million tons of e-waste worldwide each year, 80% of which is not recycled. Carbon Mobile believe that an industry shift towards composites like carbon fiber in smartphones could save up to 100K tons of material every year.

Sustainable innovation Designed in Germany

Carbon Mobile is a Berlin-based startup with a big vision: to be the new European alternative with a rich portfolio in consumer electronics. In doing so, Carbon Mobile aims to shake up a stagnant and saturated market that is hungry for innovation, and to trigger a rethinking towards sustainable production and reduction of components. Carbon Mobile recognizes the benefits and future potential of carbon fiber and sees itself as a pioneer in the development of diverse manufacturing processes. They believe that advanced high-tech materials are the game changer needed for a sustainable future in consumer electronics. To contribute to that goal, Carbon Mobile is building devices that are lighter, thinner and more durable.

Bauhaus Design Principles

The designers of the Carbon 1 MK II were led by Bauhaus design principles. Incorporating the ideals of ‘Form follows function’ and being true to the carbon fibers unique material qualities, Carbon’s Mobile was able to re-imagine the structural design of a smartphone. Functionality means striking that perfect balance between maximizing miniaturization without compromising on performance. Saving every millimeter possible, the 0.6mm thick material provided the basis for an unbelievably lightweight yet competitively robust design. The ‘naked’ carbon fiber body is celebrated throughout, unapologetic that the working structural skin of the device is on display. This gives the smartphone it’s unique identity and an antidote to the common, cheap mass-produced plastic and glass alternatives.

Press Contact

Havana Orange GmbH

Samet Simsek

+49 89 92 131 51 78 / -70

carbon@havanaorange.de

Innovation designed in Germany

Carbon Mobile GmbH, based in Berlin, is a German technology company with a great vision: to be the new European alternative with a diverse portfolio in the field of consumer electronics. In doing so, Carbon Mobile wants to shake up a sluggish and saturated market that is hungry for innovation and initiate a rethink towards sustainable production.

The RED DOT AWADS

The Red Dot awards date back as far as 1955 and recognises the best products of the year. The roughly 50 jurors were once again true to the motto “In search of good design and innovation” in the 2021 competition. The international panel of experts comprises specialists from a wide variety of sectors. They scrutinized the products entered in the competition in a process that spanned several days and were guided by assessment criteria such as the product’s formal quality, ergonomics, and longevity.