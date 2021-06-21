Lingerie Fighting Championships Partners With California Ministry
Together They Will Bring Positive Message To Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY)
Our goal is to clothe people with the garments of love but that doesn’t mean they can’t also be stylish.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTC Pink:BOTY) announced today that they have partnered with Agape Impetus Dunamis Ministries (AIDM) as one of the league’s principal sponsors at their 3 upcoming events at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The California-based ministry created an inspirational design which will adorn the LFC ring during the league’s events on the closing weekend of the Rally which is expected to draw as many as 750,000 bike enthusiasts.
LFC CEO Shaun Donnelly acknowledges that a ministry may strike some people as an unusual sponsor for the controversial MMA league but says, “The moment I saw the design I knew it was perfect for us. The message fits LFC to a tee and describes the community we’re striving to build with our fighters, fans and shareholders alike.”
AIDM was founded by Jeremy Roy Seaman in Woodland Hills, CA in 2004. While working in an area with a large homeless population, Seaman would give food, bibles and clothing to those in need. A few years later he began designing his own t-shirts with inspirational messages on them and giving them to the homeless as well as local restaurant workers and dancers at a nearby adult club. The shirts soon became popular for their eye-catching designs.
“Our goal is to clothe people with the garments of love but that doesn’t mean they can’t also be stylish,” Seaman says. It seems people are taking note as several celebrities now own his designs including Kevin Sorbo, Cory Oliver, Charlie Sheen and Jamie Foxx.
“I am so grateful for all the blessings I have and it is an honor to share that with the less fortunate,” Seaman adds.
The design that will fill the LFC ring will also be used on the latest t-shirt offering from AIDM. It’s a circular pattern consisting of two rings. The outside ring is made up of three bible verses of special significance to Seaman whose Malibu home burned down in 2018. The inside ring simply says Compassion, Love, Forgiveness.
“This message is consistent with LFC’s values,” Donnelly says. “We’re very proud to display it prominently in our ring.”
Donnelly and Seaman have become friends through e-mail and look forward to meeting in person in Sturgis. Seaman has become a LFC shareholder while Donnelly plans to wear one of AIDM’s shirts when he directs the events on August 12th, 13th and 14th.
The LFC events will take place at the legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip for their 40th anniversary. They will also be live streamed on Pay-Per-View at https://lingeriefc.com/lfc-sturgis/
About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive female fighters.
For more information please visit www.lingeriefc.com.
About Agape Impetus Dunamis Ministries
Agape Impetus Dunamis Ministries is based in California and are dedicated to spreading God’s Word through clothing designed for and donated to the homeless.
