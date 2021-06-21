Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / DUI and Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B102464

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach                           

STATION: Westminster                 

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/20/21 at 0217 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Interstate 91 North, mile marker 32, Rockingham VT.)

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed and DUI

 

ACCUSED: Imire A. Solyom                                              

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, NY

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Westminster Barracks observed a

vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, and unable to maintain it's lane.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop. While speaking with the operator, Imire

Solyom, Troopers observed several signs of impairment. Solyom was subsequently

arrested for the above charges and transported to the Westminster State Police

Barracks for processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2021           

COURT: Windham County

LODGED - N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Westminster Barracks / DUI and Excessive Speed

