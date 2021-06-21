Westminster Barracks / DUI and Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102464
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/20/21 at 0217 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: (Interstate 91 North, mile marker 32, Rockingham VT.)
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed and DUI
ACCUSED: Imire A. Solyom
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Westminster Barracks observed a
vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, and unable to maintain it's lane.
Troopers initiated a traffic stop. While speaking with the operator, Imire
Solyom, Troopers observed several signs of impairment. Solyom was subsequently
arrested for the above charges and transported to the Westminster State Police
Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2021
COURT: Windham County
LODGED - N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.