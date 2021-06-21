Rutland Barracks // Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B402466

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: RUTLAND

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 6/20/21 2233 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shrewsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Interference with access to emergency services

ACCUSED: Ronald Roberts

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shrewsbury, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks responded to a residence for an incident. Investigation revealed Roberts committed a domestic assault on a household/family member and attempted to prevent that household/family member from calling emergency services. Roberts was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Roberts was cited and released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division on 6/21/21 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/21/2021 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.