Rutland Barracks // Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B402466
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy
STATION: RUTLAND
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 6/20/21 2233 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shrewsbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Interference with access to emergency services
ACCUSED: Ronald Roberts
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shrewsbury, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks responded to a residence for an incident. Investigation revealed Roberts committed a domestic assault on a household/family member and attempted to prevent that household/family member from calling emergency services. Roberts was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Roberts was cited and released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division on 6/21/21 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/21/2021 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.