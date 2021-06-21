Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 112 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,405 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks // Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B402466

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy                            

STATION: RUTLAND                     

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 6/20/21 2233 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shrewsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Interference with access to emergency services  

 

ACCUSED: Ronald Roberts                                               

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shrewsbury, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks responded to a residence for an incident.  Investigation revealed Roberts committed a domestic assault on a household/family member and attempted to prevent that household/family member from calling emergency services. Roberts was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Roberts was cited and released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division on 6/21/21 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/21/2021 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks // Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.