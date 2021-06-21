Fourier Intelligence Integrates Eastern and Western Rehabilitation

Launch event of the Chinese Medicine Rehabilitation Center The Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine (Jiangsu Province Second Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine) Fourier Intelligence’s RehabHub™ within the Chinese Medicine Rehabilitation Center Alex Gu, Founder and CEO of Fourier Intelligence Group Professor Denny Oetomo congratulated the inauguration ceremony remotely

Official inauguration of a new model integrating the Eastern and Western rehabilitation in the Chinese Medicine Rehabilitation Center by Fourier Intelligence.

Modern robotics can be organically integrated with the rich traditions of traditional Chinese medicine and this interdisciplinary cooperation will strive to achieve that.” — Professor Denny Oetomo

NANJING, JIANGSU, CHINA, June 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The official opening of the Chinese Medicine Rehabilitation Center marks a historical moment of the integration of traditional and modern concepts and methods of rehabilitation therapy. The Center features a wide clinical application base of intelligent rehabilitation robots in collaboration with Fourier Intelligence.Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) rehabilitation therapy has been in practice for thousands of years and has endured the test of time. This discipline enters a new paradigm in the digital age combining advanced robotics through modern rehabilitation equipment.Established in 1988, the Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine (Jiangsu Province Second Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine) is a public provincial-level hospital providing medical treatment, medical education, scientific research, preventative health care, and rehabilitation.The Department of Acupuncture and Moxibustion and Tuina was officially formed in 1991, a milestone in the recognition of TCM rehabilitation. This department helps to promote the benefits of a healthy lifestyle grounded in science while boosting people’s awareness of the benefits of self-care.The Chinese Medicine Rehabilitation Center started its trial operation on the 9th of June. The overall project spans a total of 6 floors and construction covering nearly 6,000 square meters.Guided by the concept of "continuum rehabilitation", it is divided into an evaluation area, a physical rehabilitation area, a pre- and post-operation rehabilitation area, a speech rehabilitation area, and a pelvic floor rehabilitation center.These five major rehabilitation areas provide standardized, high-level, and diversified rehabilitation medical services while focusing on patient-centered care. The main areas have been equipped with a cardiopulmonary function test system, a multi-joint isokinetic strength test training system, a digital treadmill, force feedback dynamic weight loss gait and balance function training evaluation system, electromyography, transcranial magnetic therapy device, upper and lower limb rehabilitation robotics, climbing wall, suspension weight loss support training systems and other international advanced diagnostic and rehabilitation equipment.In terms of TCM, the areas are equipped with TCM fumigation devices, medical cold compress, automatic intelligent wax therapeutics, specific electromagnetic wave therapy systems, acupuncture, massage, and various other distinctive TCM treatment equipment.At the launch ceremony speech, Yin Liping, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Hospital emphasizes the service concept of "taking the physical and mental health of the residents as its own responsibility". As such, rehabilitation is in line with the development strategy of the Department.The establishment of the Chinese Medicine Rehabilitation Center and the signing of the strategic cooperation with Fourier Intelligence is a starting point of future collaborative platforms for medical education and universities to conduct integrated rehabilitation science research.The hospital strives to set standards and establish norms for the industry by contributing to high-quality, all-rounded TCM medical treatment, rehabilitation, health care, and excellent services to those in need.The official opening of the Chinese Medicine Rehabilitation Center also witnessed the signing ceremony for the strategic cooperation between the Hospital and Fourier Intelligence. The unveiling ceremony of the clinical application base of intelligent rehabilitation robots was held with much anticipation.The RehabHub™ platform will accelerate the transformation of rehabilitation medicine with robots as the core to empower traditional rehabilitation services to gradually achieve standardization and promote the innovative development of modern rehabilitation medicine.In his inaugural speech, Alex Gu, Founder and CEO of Fourier Intelligence Group, highlighted that Fourier Intelligence has continuously integrated Chinese elements into intelligent rehabilitation technology.The Chinese Medicine Rehabilitation Center and the Fourier Intelligence-University of Melbourne Joint Laboratory have joined forces to build a rehabilitation robot clinical application base. This has grafted traditional rehabilitation into the global rehabilitation industry-university-research system.Not only will this innovative way of cooperation effectively promote deep integration between industry, university, and research, it will also drive the intelligent rehabilitation industry to new heights.The Fourier Intelligence-University of Melbourne Joint Laboratory is an innovative laboratory integrating research and development and innovation of advanced rehabilitation technologies. Denny Oetomo, the head of the laboratory and a professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the University of Melbourne, said that the efficiency and efficacy of contemporary rehabilitation treatment can be effectively improved through a holistic intelligent rehabilitation path. The realization of this goal depends on the clinical transformation of innovative technologies."Modern robotics can be organically integrated with the rich traditions of traditional Chinese medicine possessed by the Second Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Jiangsu Province. I am very excited about this development prospect and sincerely look forward to achieving fruitful results in this interdisciplinary exchange and cooperation,” said Professor Oetomo.The collaboration leverages the depth of clinical data provided by the Chinese Medicine Rehabilitation Center. Applying the technology to a variety of clinical cases in real life helps to accelerate the transformation of theory into practice through real-time feedback, benefitting the entire industry.About Fourier IntelligenceFourier Intelligence is a technology-driven company, infusing creativity into the development of exoskeleton and rehabilitation robotics since 2015. Together with researchers, therapists, and patients, Fourier Intelligence aims to excel in developing and redefining rehabilitation robotics solutions with inter-connectable intelligent robotics technology by elevating user experience with an intuitive, easy-to-use system to enhance the lives of both patients and therapists.About Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing University of Chinese MedicineThe Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine (Jiangsu Provincial Second Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital) is a public provincial comprehensive TCM hospital integrating medical treatment, medical education, scientific research, preventive health care and rehabilitation. Founded in December 1988 and located in Nanjing Hexi area, Jiangsu Provincial Second TCM Hospital is the only Level A tertiary TCM hospital encompassing international education of TCM in this region. The hospital has 8 existing buildings approved to have 1,500 inpatient beds and currently holds 600 beds. The hospital adheres to the "patient-centred" service concept, sticks to its core value of "carrying out virtue and knowledge to help the world", and takes the road of "founding on quality, developing through the talents, and thriving by being distinctive". The hospital is continuously strengthening the construction of connotation and quality, Chinese medicine characteristics and talent team, and continuously improving the comprehensive service capacities.

Fourier Intelligence's RehabHub™