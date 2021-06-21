Over 3,000 Executives to Discuss Surviving and Thriving Under Schrems II
EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 3,000 executives, general counsels, data privacy and innovation professionals are tomorrow set to gather online to discuss how to survive and thrive under the Schrems II ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union.
Since Schrems II was decided, thousands of organisations have been dealing with uncertainties surrounding restrictions on the ability to lawfully engage in cross-border data transfers, including the use of the public cloud regardless of the location of equipment.
Tomorrow, at a dedicated webinar hosted by Anonos, a leading provider of state-of-the-art data enablement and protection technology, attendees will discuss the path forward for robust international data transfer to survive and thrive under Schrems II.
The strength of interest in Schrems II is clearly evidenced by the demand for tomorrow’s webinar, with over 3,000 registrations from more than 50 countries to date. To put this in context, this year’s 14th annual Computers, Privacy and Data Protection conference (CPDP) was attended by 1,300 attendees from 28 countries.
Speakers for Anonos’ Schrems II webinar include: Polly Ralph, Data Protection Strategy, Legal & Compliance Services at PwC; Sarah Pearce, Privacy & Cyber Security Practice at Paul Hastings LLP; Magali Feyes, Data Protection Lawyer at AContrario Law; and Gary LaFever, CEO and General Counsel, Anonos.
Gary LaFever commented:
+While everyone is talking about Schrems II problems, this is the only webinar presenting solutions to the problems.
+Obligations to implement Schrems II “surveillance proof” Technical Supplementary Measures exist TODAY, unrelated to obligations to transition to new Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) in the future.
+The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has said that only Technical Supplementary Measures protect against surveillance.
The Court of Justice of the European Union ruling known as Schrems II puts additional pressure on organisations to consider what data they are processing and what technical and organisational measures they have put in place to support lawful secondary processing and international data transfer.
The court ruling prescribes that EU data can no longer be lawfully processed in US-operated (or any other non-EU operated) clouds, SaaS or outsourcing services without “additional safeguards” that prevent the data from being subject to surveillance by the US (or other non-EU countries).
Anonos offers a range of technology solutions that empower organisations to continue lawful processing of EU data in compliance with Schrems II and other global data sovereignty and localisation laws.
About Anonos:
Anonos’ state-of-the-art patented Data Embassy technology makes the impossible possible: It uniquely reconciles conflicts between maximising (i) data use, sharing and combining and (ii) data protection and privacy. Whether for AI or ML models or improving your data analytics solutions, you extract the most value from personal data with dynamic use cases. Why settle for outdated techniques protecting only static uses that deliver little value?
Let Anonos prove how our Data Embassy software can solve your most complex legal and data challenges to maximise data value without compromising accuracy or legal requirements. Learn more at www.Anonos.com
Anonos offers a range of technology solutions that empower organisations to continue lawful processing of EU data in compliance with Schrems II and other global data sovereignty and localisation laws.
Schrems II Webinar - Technical Measures for Surviving & Thriving Under Schrems II