Hake’s June 29-30 auction led by original comic art, Pokemon uncut sheet, 1915 Babe Ruth/Red Sox rookie button

1767 George Washington-signed slave sale promissory note for his trusted personal valet William ‘Billy’ Lee, who went to war with Washington, including at Valley Forge and Yorktown. Never before seen at auction. Accompanied by Hake’s and JSA LOAs

Very rare Babe Ruth / Boston Red Sox 1915 American League Champions button, 2¼ inches in diameter. Last of three different Ruth rookie-era buttons from the legendary Paul Muchinsky collection. Open estimate

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5 October 1985 comic book cover original final color art by co-creator Kevin Eastman. Action-packed full-color scene featuring all four Turtles, Professor Honeycutt/Fugitoid. Size: 10 5/8 x 14¼in. Estimate $35,000-$50,000

Encapsulated Star Wars Boba Fett rocket-firing prototype L-slot action figure, AFA 85 NM+, from Kenner’s 1979 Star Wars toy line. Comes with CIB COA. Estimate $100,000-$200,000