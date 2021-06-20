Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/ Burglary, Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B102446

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek                              

STATION: Westminster Barracks              

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/19/21 at 1107 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 9, Marlboro, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Aaron Aldrich

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a Burglary at an address on VT Route 9 in Marlboro and Troopers responded to the residence. The residence in mention is currently under construction and had several construction tools and equipment inside and outside the residence. Investigation revealed that the garage door and been forced open. Several construction items and materials were stolen from the residence to include a table saw, copper piping, an air conditioning unit, a dehumidifier, and lumber imported from Florida. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

