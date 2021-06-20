Westminster Barracks/ Burglary, Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102446
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/19/21 at 1107 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 9, Marlboro, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Aaron Aldrich
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a Burglary at an address on VT Route 9 in Marlboro and Troopers responded to the residence. The residence in mention is currently under construction and had several construction tools and equipment inside and outside the residence. Investigation revealed that the garage door and been forced open. Several construction items and materials were stolen from the residence to include a table saw, copper piping, an air conditioning unit, a dehumidifier, and lumber imported from Florida. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.