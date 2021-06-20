Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // LSA crash in Isle LaMotte // Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A202203                                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans                       

CONTACT#: (802) 524- 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/20/21 @ 1430

STREET: Access Rd

TOWN: Isle LaMotte

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Access Road near Quarry Rd

 

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: Green truck towing an empty boat trailer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Possible damage to boat trailer

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kim Martin

AGE: 59    

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Buick    

VEHICLE MODEL: Enclave

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: damage to left side of vehicle. All panels

INJURIES: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time operator # 2 was traveling on Access Road in Isle LaMotte when she observe vehicle #1 approach her. Operator #2 moved her vehicle as far to the side of the road as possible and stopped so that vehicle #1 could navigate past her. As vehicle #1 was going past vehicle #2, the empty boat trailer it was towing made contact with the driver side of vehicle #2 causing extensive damage to vehicle #2. Vehicle #1 then left the scene without making contact with operator #2. Operator #1 was described as a female with shoulder length blond hair. The truck was believed to be an older model, unknown make. Anyone with information is urged to call the Vermont State Police.

 

You just read:

