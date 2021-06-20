St. Albans Barracks // LSA crash in Isle LaMotte // Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A202203

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524- 5993

DATE/TIME: 06/20/21 @ 1430

STREET: Access Rd

TOWN: Isle LaMotte

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Access Road near Quarry Rd

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: Green truck towing an empty boat trailer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Possible damage to boat trailer

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kim Martin

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Buick

VEHICLE MODEL: Enclave

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: damage to left side of vehicle. All panels

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time operator # 2 was traveling on Access Road in Isle LaMotte when she observe vehicle #1 approach her. Operator #2 moved her vehicle as far to the side of the road as possible and stopped so that vehicle #1 could navigate past her. As vehicle #1 was going past vehicle #2, the empty boat trailer it was towing made contact with the driver side of vehicle #2 causing extensive damage to vehicle #2. Vehicle #1 then left the scene without making contact with operator #2. Operator #1 was described as a female with shoulder length blond hair. The truck was believed to be an older model, unknown make. Anyone with information is urged to call the Vermont State Police.