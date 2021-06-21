CloudFronts Partners with U.S based Third Coast Commodities in their Digital Transformation Journey

CloudFronts - Microsoft Dynamics 365 Gold Partner

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudFronts Technologies, a Microsoft Gold Partner, announced, it has successfully deployed Dynamics 365 Business Central ERP project for Third Coast Commodities for streamlining its order processing, increasing visibility into its fleet transactions, and automating business operations.

As Commodity trading is a complex and dynamic market, U.S based Third Coast Commodities needed to manage hundreds of customers and partners, in addition to an extensive supply chain that includes truckers, marine shipping units, rail units, and vendors. And to add to the complexity, Third Coast Commodities managed trading across two separate ecosystems: a Google Cloud platform for its operations and QuickBooks for accounting. Both systems involved a significant number of manual processes, from entering trading data into spreadsheets to figuring out when seasonal troughs were coming up. Because these systems were siloed, the company couldn’t see clear, complete details about individual trading deals.

“Business Central has given us the opportunity to not just look back and see how things went, but to also look forward and make better strategic decisions.” - Paul Dickerson, CEO, Third Coast Commodities.

Earlier, they used to manage the entire business operations using disparate systems and hence were unable to trace their trucks. It was the visibility and transparency challenge that they needed to tackle.

“By using Business Central, we can automate tasks like data input, and all our separate divisions can still interact with each other.” - Adam Hosaflook, Vice President of Accounting, Third Coast Commodities.

Now, Third Coast Commodities uses Business Central to streamline its critical business processes into one system for greater efficiency, visibility, and traceability. With its operations and accounting data all in one place, anyone in the company can see complete documentation of every transaction, including where the by-product was picked up, where it traveled, and even which trucks handled it.

"This is not the first time our team has enabled the digital transformation success for a client like Third Coast Commodities. Our strong belief and confidence in the Microsoft ecosystem and technology have empowered us to channelize our energy, team building, and expertise towards its deployment for our global enterprise clients," says Sairaj Kalekar, Head of Marketing, CloudFronts.

“With Business Central, all our information is centralized, and any member of the team can get that information in seconds.” – Paul Dickerson, CEO, Third Coast Commodities.

About CloudFronts Technologies:

CloudFronts is a 100% Dynamics 365 focused Microsoft Gold Partner helping Businesses around the world to Solve their Complex Business Challenges with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. Our head office and robust delivery center are based out of Mumbai, India along with branch offices in Singapore & U.S.

Since its inception in 2012, CloudFronts has successfully served over 500+ small and medium-sized clients all over the world such as North America, Europe, Australia, MENA, Maldives & India with diverse experiences in the sectors ranging from Professional services, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail, Logistics/SCM, and nonprofits. Please feel free to connect with Dynamics 365 Solution Architect Anil Shah at ashah@cloudfronts.com

Media Contact: info@cloudfronts.com

About Third Coast Commodities:

Third Coast Commodities was formed in 2013 with a vision to start a new physical merchant with the combined goals of bringing transparency to the world of physical derivative commodities and reducing risks and today it is one of the largest commodity trading companies in the U.S. They specialize in physical commodity trading within the Biodiesel Industry and currently operate with over 200 companies across the nation to coordinate the purchasing, transporting, and selling of by-products of the agricultural sector.

As a trading company, their goal is to not only bring maximum cash value but an understanding of where the prices are heading in a constantly evolving environment. Since their inception, they have added full-time traders who service over 200 companies nationally and internationally in the broader Fats Oils and Grease (FOG) industry: commercial crush, biofuels, restaurant recycling, oleochemical, animal feed, and heating oil markets. Above all else, we aim to give our clients insight and certainty in trading their industry by-products while ensuring ease of transaction. To learn more about Third Coast Commodities, please visit https://thirdcoastcommodities.com/

Source: CloudFronts Technologies.

Watch below - How CloudFronts and Microsoft are partnering to transform Retail in Maldives