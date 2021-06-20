The Suture Buddy All in One VeniPuncture Kit is here
Become the star that you are with our all in one kit.
Never Abuse Poor Fruit Again”SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Suture Buddy has done it again with our newest pad. Introducing the all in one venipuncture pad and kit. With this kit you can practice IV blood draws, suturing, venipuncture, staple wound closures and so much more. Be a star that you are and impress your colleagues and attendings! This our 6th pad in our line of products and we are always looking to improve upon all of them. Please feel free to reach out to us at any time!
— The Suture Buddy
