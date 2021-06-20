Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Suture Buddy All in One VeniPuncture Kit is here

This is an image of a suture kit. This kit shows the suture pad, the suture tools, sutures and a surgical skin stapler.

The SutureBuddy All in one venipuncture kit.

This is an image of a suture pad. Surgical Suture pad.

The Suture Buddy Venipuncture pad

This is an image of a stapler for surgical wounds

The Surgical Skin Stapler and Remover are part of the entire kit!

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Suture Buddy has done it again with our newest pad. Introducing the all in one venipuncture pad and kit. With this kit you can practice IV blood draws, suturing, venipuncture, staple wound closures and so much more. Be a star that you are and impress your colleagues and attendings! This our 6th pad in our line of products and we are always looking to improve upon all of them. Please feel free to reach out to us at any time!

JAMAL RAHIMI
The Suture Buddy LLC
Support@suturebuddy.com
Distribution channels: Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Social Media


