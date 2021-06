The Suture Buddy All in One VeniPuncture Kit is here

The SutureBuddy All in one venipuncture kit. The Suture Buddy Venipuncture pad The Surgical Skin Stapler and Remover are part of the entire kit!

Become the star that you are with our all in one kit.

Never Abuse Poor Fruit Again” — The Suture Buddy

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Suture Buddy has done it again with our newest pad. Introducing the all in one venipuncture pad and kit . With this kit you can practice IV blood draws, suturing, venipuncture, staple wound closures and so much more. Be a star that you are and impress your colleagues and attendings! This our 6th pad in our line of products and we are always looking to improve upon all of them. Please feel free to reach out to us at any time!