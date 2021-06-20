Re: Old Stage Rd in Georgia
Roadway is back open, please drive carefully!
Brittany Rodrigue
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Saint Albans Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Old Stage Road in Georgia, just beyond the intersection of Woods Hollow Drive is closed due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Brittany Rodrigue
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173