Biohackers Update Magazine Has Just Released their 6th Ground Breaking Issue, Featuring Expert, Shawn Wells

Biohackers Update Magazine issue 6th Featuring Expert, Shawn Wells
The biggest change in my life: granting myself grace; allowing myself the ability to make mistakes and for that to be not only okay, but to realize that’s how I will succeed and learn. Being resilient”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- CYBORGGAINZ and BIOHACKERS UPDATE magazine is delighted to announce the release of Issue #6 featuring an exclusive interview with reknowled biohacker and formulation expert, Shawn Wells!
— Shawn Wells
Discover Shawn's best biohacking practices, his top book, and his unique perspective on the pandemic as the Biohacker's Update team sits down with this inspiring and helpful dietitian, biochemist, and nutritionist.
'' I’m here with our guest, Shawn Wells. He’s a biochemist, dietician, and sports nutritionalist. He’s also known as the world’s greatest formulator and has a new book that’s recently out called “The Energy Formula” easily available on Amazon and Amazon Kendall. He’s a very well-known man in the biohacking industry, and we’re very excited to have him with us today. Shawn, welcome” - Dallas McClain, Chief Information Officer (“CIO”) and the Company’s Editor-in-Chief (“Editor-in-Chief”)
'' So I believe this, this is one of the greatest times in history because we’re forced, thanks to binary thinking, we’re forced into one camp or the other. So
people are having to make a decision right now. And there’s so many people that are choosing a better life, no matter how difficult it is, they’re choosing to wake up. And I think it’s one of the greatest times in human history" — Shawn Wells, MPH, LDN, RD, CISSN, FISSN
Read more from this fascinating interview by checking out our website @ biohackersmagazine.com to download the issue and learn firsthand all the habits and ideologies held by one of biohacking's most respected leaders, Shawn. All of this and more can be found in this month's recent issue, including: - WHY NOT TO FEAR FAT IN FOODS - WORKOUT BEFORE OR AFTER BREAKFAST? - HOW TO STOP FEELING TIRED ALL THE TIME - AND MORE!
About Biohackers Update Magazine
The first magazine about Biohacking and Self Optimization, Biohackers' Update is entirely committed to sharing all the essential hacks, updates and trends from the Biohacking World with the community at large. Biohackers' Update believes that becoming better everyday in every way is what life is all about. They write and publish articles backed by true user-based stories and science while posting them all on one, easy-to-find resource. True believers in the philosophy of self-care and self-loving, the magazine is in tune with the philosophy of selflessness.
From the studious pupil to the laid-back islander, the magazine writes for all people and strives to have something of value for everyone in every issue. They are dedicated to bringing readers the new updates of the Biohacking industry, so you can spend less time searching, and more time hacking. #HackOn
About Shawn Wells
Shawn Wells, MPH, LDN, RD, CISSN, FISSN is a product formulator and expert in the fields of performance nutrition, longevity, fitness and supplementation. He earned his master’s degree from UNC-Chapel Hill, where he studied nutritional biochemistry with a minor in exercise science. Shawn is a Registered Dietitian with a decade of experience as a Chief Clinical Dietitian in hospitals and skilled nursing facilities. He is also a Certified Sports Nutritionist and has worked with celebrity clients and professional athletes.
On the road to being dubbed “The World’s Greatest Formulator”, Biohacktivitst, and Keto Authority, Shawn faced and overcame significant obstacles with his own health—weight issues, depression, autoimmune conditions (Epstein-Barr, Fibromyalgia, and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome), two cervical discs replacements, and a pituitary adenoma, which is a type of brain tumor. They say everything happens for a reason, and in Shawn’s case, his health problems led him down a winding path that required him to find science-based solutions, and they sparked his personal passion for biohacking.
About Cyborggainz
Cyborggainz is a web platform fouded by Jean Fallacara that uses the functional neuroscience applied to sports & fitness. Involving neuroplasticity, biohacking, science, cognitive functions, technology, and nature, to enhance physical performance and live healthier.
