Concora and Warmup Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership

We hope that the Concora platform's unique approach to navigate through our product offerings will increase product data downloads and Warmup’s presence in the commercial industry.”DANBURY, CT AND ALPHARETTA, GA, USA, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, developer of the commercial building products industry’s only Digital Experience Platform designed specifically for commercial building product manufacturers; and Warmup Inc., manufacturer of innovative smart controls and electric radiant heating solutions, announced today that the two companies have formed a strategic partnership. This business alliance begins with the successful launch of Warmup Inc.’s digitally curated technical product content management platform, which provides Architects, Engineers, and Contractors (AECs) and specifiers a simple method to search, select, and specify commercial building products.
“Our ultimate goal is to make the user experience for the specifier simple and straightforward. We understand that our approach needs to encompass not only specifiers with extensive knowledge, but also include those with little to no knowledge of our industry who are looking to find information and solutions. .” - Emily Leidlein, Projects Channel Manager, North American Division
The Concora Digital Experience Platform (DxP) enhances the everyday user experience for Warmup Inc.’s commercial customers. The Concora DxP functions as a branded and integrated extension of Warmup Inc.’s website. It includes product selection and project submittal tools and makes overall specification and purchasing much easier for key buyers.
“We hope that through our partnership with the Concora platform, the unique approach to help architects, designers and engineers navigate through our product offerings to find solutions for each individual project will increase product data downloads and Warmup’s presence in the commercial industry” - Emily Leidlein, Projects Channel Manager, North American Division
A core part of Warmup Inc.’s web experience includes access to accurate and comprehensive digital product content. Concora’s DxP platform has aided with streamlining the distribution of all product-related digital content and the management of its building information modeling (BIM) content creation, primarily their Revit assets. This will provide architects and designers an accurate representation of Warmup Inc.’s floor heating, thermostats, snow melting systems, and bathroom collection products in support of both design documentation as well as static renderings and dynamic (VR) visualizations.
Warmup Inc.’s technical product content is managed and maintained via an intuitive back-end dashboard, which makes it easy to add, remove, or edit product information. The back-end makes it simple to upload BIM files, documents, and product images. Combined, these features will help Warmup Inc. operations and will equip its customers with the accurate specs and modeling information needed for product specification.
“AECs have told us they expect a clear pathway to timely product selection and specification. Easy access to BIM, documents, brochures, and sustainability certificates are essential,” said Kip Rapp, CEO of Concora. “We’re excited to align with Warmup Inc. to create BIM content and the Digital Experience Platform, all which core buyers can leverage during the design phase of commercial construction projects.”
The Concora DxP also provides sales teams real-time access to detailed metrics and analytics that streamline internal lead generation tactics and helps sales and marketing teams uncover true purchasing intent: BIM content downloads, unique visits, project submittals, and user contact information. Architects, engineers, contractors, and specifiers interested in seeing how Warmup Inc.’s building product materials are now presented online are invited to visit https://specifications.warmup.com/ .
About Concora
Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora’s Digital Experience Platform (DxP), manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer’s journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers. Learn more about Concora at https://concora.com
About Warmup Inc.
Warmup is a UK based manufacturing Plc, creating innovative smart controls and electric radiant heating solutions. Warmup has sold more than 2 million systems in over 70 countries worldwide. Warmup, founded more than 25 years ago, is a knowledge and research driven business, making proprietary, world-leading products.
Warmup Inc. is the North American arm of Warmup Plc. and based in Bethel, CT. Warmup Inc. is an active member of local and national building associations. With a field sales presence across North America, Warmup supports partners in promoting and installing its heating products for comfort, primary heating and snow melting purposes. To learn more about Warmup Inc., please visit https://www.warmup.com/
