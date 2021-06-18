Project updates for the Week of June 21, 2021

TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the Week of June 21, 2021. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.

In Van Zandt County, the westbound I-20 Safety Rest Area will be closed nightly starting Monday, June 21 for guardrail upgrades. The closure will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., nightly through Thursday, June 24. The westbound rest area will be open to travelers during the day but closed for night work.

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance plans to conduct base repair work and level up/patches on FM 315. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car managing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

County Road Off-System Bridge Project

• Limits: Various locations in Anderson County

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

• Cost: $1.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

Final cleanup activities are ongoing on the CR 458 and CR 468 bridges and roadway elements. The project consists of construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.

US 79 Super 2 Project

• Limits: From 0.5 mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $14.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

Work is ongoing on the shoulders and driveways, and to place drainage structures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is widening for a Super 2, and includes sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage, and permanent striping.

Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance plans to conduct edge repair work Monday on FM 2493 from US 69 to FM 177. Lane closures are possible with flaggers managing traffic control. Rusk crews plan to perform ditch maintenance on roads around the county.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

FM 22 Safety Widening and Bridge Replacement Project

• Limits: From CR 1512 west of Gallatin, east to SH 110

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

• Cost: $5.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue bridge construction at Sandy Creek. The road is closed to traffic. Motorists should follow the marked detour route to navigate through the area. The project will widen the existing roadway, replace three bridges, and incorporate safety upgrades.

US 84 Widening

• Limits: From 0.43 mi east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $7.9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue right-of-way clearing. Expect lane closures with delays possible. The project will widen and resurface the roadway, and add safety upgrades.

FM 235 Safety Widening

• Limits: From SH 110 going east to FM 2274

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $3.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue drainage upgrades. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic. The project will widen the existing roadway and incorporate safety upgrades.

FM 241 Safety Widening

• Limits: From US 69 going southeast to SH 21

• Contractor: A. L. Helmcamp, Inc.

• Cost: $5.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to perform cleanup activities on this project that is widening the existing roadway and incorporating safety upgrades.

County Road Bridge Replacement Project

• Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Crk; CR 2614 at Beans Crk; CR 1504 at Turnpike Crk; CR 3203 at Mills Crk.

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

• Cost: $1.9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

No work is scheduled on CR 3203 and CR 1504. Both roadways are open to traffic. Construction of the new bridges is ongoing on CR 2905 and CR 2614. Both roads are closed to through traffic. The projects are replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures.

SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project

• Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $13.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to perform seal coat and paving work as well as concrete driveway installation. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic. The project is adding passing lanes and includes safety upgrades.

US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville

• Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $507,099.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

No work is scheduled. The project is constructing sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.

US 79 Rehabilitation Project

• Limits: From 0.16 mile east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $8.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

The contractor plans to begin replacing the bridge joints. Expect lane closures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is rebuilding the roadway pavement and upgrading bridge rail.

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance plans to continue bridge maintenance on structures around the county. On Tuesday, crews will be repairing a cross pipe on FM 2011 necessitating a closure at Pleasant Green County Road. Message boards are in place to inform the public of this closure which is expected to take one day to complete.

County construction projects updates:

US 259 Improvements (New Project)

• Limits: Loop 281 north to curbed median

• Contractor: Longview Road and Bridge

• Cost: $1.09 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: July 2021

Night work starts Tuesday, June 22. Operations will be conducted from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights until completion. The project consists of constructing concrete curb and gutter in key locations in the median, asphalt work, new signs, and striping.

Spur 63/McCann Road Bridge Project (New)

• Limits: From McCann Road, north to Glencrest Lane

• Contractor: Leland Bradlee Construction

• Anticipated Completion Date: November 2021

This is part of the City of Longview’s Guthrie Creek Trail project. It consists of building a bridge over Guthrie Creek to allow bicyclist and pedestrians to travel under Spur 63. Expect lane closures and delays as traffic is reduced to two lanes, one northbound and one southbound, to allow the contractor to build half of the bridge. Traffic will be switched later to complete the bridge construction.

US 80 Improvements Project

• Limits: Eastman Road to 1 mile east

• Contractor: Longview Road and Bridge

• Cost: $1.09 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: July 2021

Night work is underway on this project that consists of constructing concrete curb and gutter in key locations in the median, an asphalt overlay, new signs, and striping. Construction will be conducted from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Expect lane closures and delays.

FM 2204, etc., Safety Improvement Project

• Limits: US 259 Bypass to SH 322

• Contractor: Stateline Construction

• Cost: $3.88 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: November 2021

The contractor will be working on drainage upgrades and driveways. Expect lane closures and delays. This project consists of culverts, safety end treatments, drainage upgrades, new metal beam guard fence and driveway asphalt.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

• Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd.

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge

• Cost: $15.16 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: December 2021

Work includes extending culverts and constructing detours. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of widening the two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. Work includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix, and pavement markings.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

• Limits: Fisher Rd. to SH 42

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge

• Cost: $14.15 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: May 2022

The contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. Expect daytime lane closures and delays. The project consists of widening the two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. Work includes drainage structures, a new bridge, flexible base, hot mix and pavement markings.

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance plans to conduct surface repairs on FM 3441 from SH 31 to FM 59. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 198 Bridge Project

• Limits: At Clear Creek Bridge a mile north of RM 3054 to Str# 026, Cedar Creek Reservoir

• Contractor: Copasa Inc.

• Cost: $30.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

The contractor is scheduled to work on the new northbound bridge and roadway elements. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project consists of the construction of replacing bridges, approaches, grading, structures, asphalt concrete pavement base and surface, retaining walls, curb and gutter, MBGF, and pavement markings.

Safety Improvement Project (Anderson & Henderson counties)

• Limits: SH 31, etc.

• Contractor: 3LW Civil, LLC

• Cost: $1.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to finish final cleanup work. Expect lane closures and delays. The project will replace guardrail on various roadways in Henderson and Anderson counties.

Traffic Signal Project

• Limits: Various Locations in Henderson County

• Contractor: Texas Traffic Control Systems, Inc.

• Cost: $1.0 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue traffic signal work on Loop 256 in Palestine. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of improving the intersection and installing a signal.

FM 59 Safety Improvements Project

• Limits: From BS19J in Athens going southwest to Loop 7

• Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.

• Cost: $1.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

Current work includes grading, striping, and driveways on FM 59. Alternate routes are required. The contract includes grading, asphalt concrete pavement base, base repair, one course surface treatment, concrete pavement surface and markings, metal beam guard fence, structures, signs.

US 175 Widening Project

• Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804

• Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

• Cost: $12.1 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to work on the eastbound lanes. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Watch for trucks entering and exiting the lane closure. The project consists of adding shoulders and improving drainage.

SH 334 Bridge Project

• Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (one mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)

• Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP

• Cost: $41.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue final cleanup activities. Expect lane closures and delays. The project will upgrade the road from two to four lanes and includes the construction of bridges, storm sewers, guardrails, base, pavement surfaces and markings.

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance plans to address culvert and ditch issues at various locations on roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

Landscape Improvement Project

• Limits: Numerous locations on US 79 and SH 64 in Rusk County

• Contractor: Tightline Construction

• Cost: $172,300.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: June 2021

The project consists of landscape beds and scenic enhancements at numerous locations along US 79 south through town, SH 64, the intersection of US 259 and SH 322, and at the SH 64/SH 43 and US 79 intersection. The contractor will be working adjacent to the curb at various locations.

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews plan to conduct work at various locations around the county. One crew is scheduled to conduct base work on FM 2089. A second crew plans to perform ditch maintenance on FM 16 just east of Lindale. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control at both locations. A third crew plans to utilize a moving operation to remove temporary pavement marking tape in Whitehouse. A truck-mounted attenuator will assist with traffic control.

Smith County construction projects updates:

I-20 Upgrades at Barber Road (New Project)

• Limits: Exit and Entrance ramps to Barber Road

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road

• Cost: $1.49 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: August 2021

The contractor will be working on drainage upgrades and driveways during night work. Motorists can expect lane closures on I-20 as well as alternating ramp closures, and delays, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The project consists of widening of entrance and exit ramps, culverts, drainage upgrades, new metal beam guard fence and bridge rails on the Barber Road overpass, and an asphalt overlay.

SH 155 Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From Loop 323 in Tyler, southwest to the Anderson County line

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $17 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue drainage upgrades. Work is scheduled from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The project will resurface the roadway, upgrade drainage structures, and repair bridge joints.

US 69 (Glenwood Blvd.) Resurfacing Project in Tyler

• Limits: From Spur 147/Gentry Pkwy to SH 31/Front St.

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $1.3 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue final lane striping utilizing various lane closures. Work will be conducted from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

US 69 Overpass at FM 346

• Limits: At FM 346

• Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, LTD.

• Cost: $16.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

Roadway reconstruction continues on FM 346 along with ramp work. The US 69 northbound entrance ramp from FM 346 and the US 69 southbound exit ramp to FM 346 will remain closed for ramp construction. The work zone speed limit on US 69 is 60 mph. The project includes building a new US 69 bridge over FM 346.

Guardrail Upgrades

• Limits: At various locations in Smith and Cherokee counties

• Contractor: 3LW Civil, LLC

• Cost: $833,000.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

No work is scheduled. The project includes safety improvements including guardrail upgrades.

FM 344, etc., Safety Improvements

• Limits: FM 344 – From FM 756 east to SH 110; FM 768 – from Loop 456, S to FM 22

• Contractor: A R Brothers Construction Services, Inc.

• Cost: $1.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue drainage improvements on FM 344. Work also continues to replace driveway pipes on FM 768. Expect lane closures during this work. The project consists of improving drainage, culvert work, and guardrail upgrades.

US 69 (Broadway Ave.) Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From 4th St. to Loop 323

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

• Cost: $2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work is slated from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday – Thursday, and on Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of bridge rail and pavement resurfacing.

Sidewalks at Various Locations in Smith County

• Limits: SH 64 in Tyler (Entrada Ln. to Parkdale Dr.); SH 110 in Troup (CR 2138 to FM 347); SH 135 in Troup (FM 13 to Tiger Dr.)

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $3.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

Sidewalk and driveway construction are ongoing on SH 64 east of Loop 323 with daily lane closures. It is constructing sidewalks along SH 64W in Tyler, SH 110W in Troup, and SH 135N in Troup.

I-20 Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From FM 849 to 0.8 mile west of US 69

• Contractor: Texas Materials Group, Inc.

• Cost: $3.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

No work is scheduled. When work is in progress, the schedule is from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Expect lane closures. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project consists of ramp improvements and frontage road construction.

FM 16, etc., Safety Improvements

• Limits: From SH 155 to US 271

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

• Cost: $3.88 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: May 2021

The contractor is working on drainage upgrades and driveways. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of culverts, safety end treatments, drainage upgrades, bridge rail upgrades, new metal beam guard fence, and driveway asphalt.

Loop 323 Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From 0.1 mile west of SH 155, east to 0.8 miles east of US 69 in Tyler

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

• Cost: $5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work hours are 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

SH 135 Widening Project

• Limits: From Arp to Troup

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

• Cost: $9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to perform final project striping and ditch seeding operations. Lane closures are possible. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is adding passing lanes, improving drainage structures, and pavement resurfacing.

I-20 Ramp Improvement Project

• Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Rd.

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, LTD

• Cost: $14.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

No work is scheduled. The project includes ramp improvements and the construction of frontage roads.

FM 2493 Widening Project

• Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $14.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to perform concrete riprap installation and project cleanup. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is widening FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance plans to move its mill and inlay operations to SH 64 at I-20. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

District Seal Coat

• Limits: All eight counties

• Contractor: Brannan Paving Co. Ltd.

• Cost: $11.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: September 2021

Crew 1 – Removal of profile striping traffic control will be a mobile operation

• Henderson County: FM 59 – from FM 753 to the Anderson County line

• Smith County: FM 2015 – from FM 16 south to 1.7 miles north of I-20

• Wood County: FM 515 – from SH 154 east for 7.8 miles to FM 69

• Wood County: US 69 – from the Rains County line south 12.5 miles to SH 37

• Wood County: FM 514 – from the Rains County line east 3.5 miles to FM 17

• Wood County: FM 2869 – from FM 49 south 5.8 miles to FM 14

Crew 2 – No seal coat operations are scheduled.

I-20 Metal Beam Guard Fence (MBGF) Improvements

• Limits: SH 19 in Canton east to MLK Blvd. in Longview (Van Zandt, Smith, Gregg counties)

• Contractor: Sefbo Pipeline Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $3.5 million

• Anticipated Completed Date: December 2021

Crews are working at night to remove and replace MBGF in the eastbound and westbound mainlanes in Van Zandt County east of SH 19. Expect nightly lane closures managed by message boards and channelizing devices. The project is constructing safety improvements including MBGF and mow strip.

CR 2918, etc. Bridge Replacements

• Limits: CR 2918 @ Steve’s Crk & Steve’s Crk Relief; CR 2708 @ Caney Crk; CR 2319 @ Alligator Crk

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $1.25 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: June 2022

Crews will be working on concrete substructure on CR 2919 and both structures on CR 2918. Both roads will be closed on each side of the bridges for the duration of construction. The project will remove and replace four bridges.

Safety Improvement Project

• Limits: FM 47 and other roads in Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson and Smith counties

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $4.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

Driveway and drainage structure work will continue on Spur 294 in Anderson County. Expect lane closures and delays. The project includes grading, structure work, guardrail replacement, and bridge rail upgrades.

US 80 Safety Improvements

• Limits: From the Kaufman County line east to SH 19

• Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC

• Cost: $2.54 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: June 2021

Crews will be addressing punch list items. No lane closures are anticipated. The project is improving drainage, culverts, and upgrading guardrails for safety.

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance plans to continue base repair work on FM 2966 with work between FM 515 and the Quitman city limits. Overlay operations are planned on FM 2869 between FM 2088 and SH 154. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car managing traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 154 Turn Lane Project

• Limits: From 2 miles south of FM 515 southeast to 0.5 mile

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $0.9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: October 2021

Crews will be installing work zone signs and begin pavement widening operations. Expect southbound shoulder closures daily managed by signs and channelizing devices. The project includes pavement widening, hot mix asphalt concrete overlay, signs, and pavement markings.

FM 14 Mill & Inlay Project

• Limits: From FM 1795 (Hawkins) south for 4.3 miles to FM 2015

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $4.3 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: June 2021

Crews are addressing punch list items. No lane closures are anticipated. The project includes pavement repair, planing, Superpave base, membrane underseal, Superpave surface, metal beam guard fence, and pavement markings.

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

• Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

• Contractor: Firemen Excavation, maintenance activities

• Contractor: Andrews Diversified Industries, litter removal

Routine maintenance activities on I-20 are ongoing throughout the week with moving operations.

• Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday through all counties

• Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Mon. - Wed. in all counties

• Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Friday in all counties

• Guardrail/Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all counties

• Bridge Repair Follow-up: Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt counties