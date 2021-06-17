The Supreme Court is considering when and how to reopen

Since April of last year, the Supreme Court has been hearing cases and conferencing remotely. But, with California and most of the country reopening from pandemic restrictions, the court is now assessing a return to normal operations, with the possibility of counsel opting to still argue remotely.
