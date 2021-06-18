Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FLHSMV, DCF To Hold Media Event On Hot Car Safety

      TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) will hold a media event in Tallahassee on Monday, June 21 highlighting the dangers of leaving children, vulnerable adults, and pets unattended in vehicles.

 

WHAT:

  • Press Conference followed by First Responder Demonstration

WHO:

  • Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
  • Florida Department of Children and Families
  • Florida Highway Patrol
  • Florida Division of Emergency Management
  • Prevent Child Abuse Florida
  • Tallahassee Fire Department
  • Leon County EMS Medical Unit
  • Lake Jackson Towing Wrecker & Accident Recovery

WHEN:

  • Monday, June 21, 2021, at 3:30 PM
  • Media Arrival Time: 3:00 PM

WHERE:

  • Florida Highway Patrol Troop H Station 2100 Mahan Drive Tallahassee, FL 32308

 

Weather conditions will be monitored. In the event of inclement weather, press conference will either be held under covered area or postponed.

 

