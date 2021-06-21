Kitalys Institute Names 12 Key Challenges to Increasing Healthy Longevity
Acclaimed Metabesity Conference will use workshop format to produce National Healthspan Policy action plan: October 11-14, 2021
We are facing existential health and economic threats. Scientific advances offer potential solutions that can avert the crisis. Metabesity2021 will tackle the challenges that stand in the way.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kitalys Institute, founded in response to the generational opportunity to increase healthy longevity for all, announces 12 key challenges that must be addressed to achieve success for this epic moonshot program.
— Dr. Alexander Fleming
Scientific breakthroughs over the past decades suggest that a range of solutions could enable people to remain free of chronic disease and disabilities for additional years or even decades. The major obstacles to converting these discoveries into effective solutions are the time, money, and will to attain widespread use of products and behaviors that work and are safe.
Kitalys has weighed the experience and analysis of four years of Conferences, geroscience discussions, and input from public educational events to identify the barriers to healthy longevity for all.
The 12 key challenges fall into four clusters:
EVIDENCE: Getting evidence that solutions work and are effective
1.Enable products to be tested quickly and efficiently
2.Devise ways that regulated products can be approved
3.Find tests that will help to approve products and monitor individual response
POLICY: Optimizing public-private policy
4.Establish a national policy for encouraging and achieving healthy longevity
5.Provide investment in research and development of healthy longevity solutions
6.Incentivize the healthcare system to target healthy longevity in everyday practice.
COMMERCIALIZATION: Aligning commerce/economics.
7.Enhance conditions for private investment
8.Develop alternatives for marketing health longevity products
9.Make the economic case to stimulate practical action and resources
BEHAVIOR: Addressing human behavior
10.Finding effective ways to get people to practice healthy habits
11.Figuring out how to reach the disadvantaged
12.Educating consumers and advisors to make evidence-based decisions
The overriding threat to humankind is that, without concerted action, strides in chronic disease prevention and increases in healthy longevity will take decades to achieve. Healthcare systems and economies across the globe will reach crisis points in the meantime.
Dr. Alexander Fleming, metabolic expert and chairman of the Kitalys Institute, commented: “We are facing existential health and economic threat. Ironically, stunning scientific advances offer potential solutions that can avert the crisis. We must tackle the challenges that stand in the way of converting science into solutions. We start by naming the challenges.”
About The Kitalys Institute
The not-for-profit Kitalys Institute was founded expressly to identify roadblocks to healthy longevity and catalyze solutions to overcome them. Kitalys organizes the annual Targeting Metabesity Conference to bring together the diversity of stakeholders necessary to tackle and solve these challenges. This widely acclaimed conference, first held in London in 2017 and subsequently in Washington DC, has attracted members of the US Congress and UK Parliament, NIH, FDA, and National Academy of Medicine, top researchers in geroscience, diabetes, cancer, and other chronic diseases, leaders of both established and emerging health product companies and capital markets, and consumer advocates.
The Targeting Metabesity2021 Conference
Metabesity refers to the major chronic diseases, cancer, and the aging process, all of which are driven by shared metabolic and other root causes. These root causes can be targeted with science-based solutions to forestall all of these conditions, thereby increasing healthspan—the span of life free of chronic disease.
Targeting Metabesity 2021 (M21) will be held October 11-14 in a workshop format to hear proposals to address the 12 challenges and devise the next steps for overcoming them. The Kitalys Campus—a means for stakeholders to advance knowledge and solutions related to healthy longevity—will be used to develop proposals discussed at M21.
