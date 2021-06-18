Mérieux NutriSciences Certification Body in Turkey and China Adopts BeVeg Vegan Certification Program
Mérieux NutriSciences is dedicated to protecting consumers’ health throughout the world, by delivering a wide range of test and consultancy services to the food and nutrition industries. In addition, they also serve companies in the water and environment, agrochemical, consumer goods, pharmaceutical and cosmetics sectors.
Mérieux NutriSciences, enrolls in the accredited BeVeg vegan program and is now authorized by BeVeg International as a certification body for vegan certification in China and Turkey.
The Beveg vegan certification was born from the need to define a global vegan standard that ensures and provides the consumer with the confidence necessary to buy and consume products bearing the BeVeg seal of approval without worries.
BeVeg is the only vegan scheme developed by attorneys, and the first vegan certification body to be certified under ISO 17065 accreditation, making it an internationally certified vegan program and a global conformity assessment program.
BeVeg demands research, inspection, verification, animal DNA lab analysis, and global supply chain accountability that meets the set out published vegan standard. Protecting the consumer is the primary goal of BeVeg and Mérieux NutriSciences aligns perfectly with this.
Mérieux NutriSciences Presentation