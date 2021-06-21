Crozer Health Launches SeamlessMD For Pre- and Post-Procedure Monitoring
Patients can now use the digital patient engagement technology for guidance and remote monitoring at home
SeamlessMD is an intuitive platform for patients that allows Crozer Health to deliver safe, more remote care in light of the COVID-19 pandemic."DELAWARE COUNTY, PA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crozer Health is now virtually supporting patients with SeamlessMD, a digital patient engagement platform, keeping patients safe, connected, and less likely to be readmitted. Crozer Health is the first health system in Pennsylvania to implement SeamlessMD to advance its Thoracic Surgery program and the first in the nation to digitally support patients undergoing robotic bronchoscopy procedures.
With SeamlessMD, patients undergoing thoracic procedures at Crozer Health’s Delaware County Memorial Hospital are guided before and after their procedure with personalized education, progress-tracking, and post-op symptom monitoring using their own devices (e.g. smartphone, tablet, computer). Upon discharge from the hospital, patients using SeamlessMD can self-report data such as compliance, pain scores, symptoms, and share photos of their surgical wounds through the platform remotely. The Crozer Health care team can use this data to provide patients with personalized care recommendations and can intervene faster, remotely, if necessary.
In 2020, Crozer Health implemented an innovative robotic bronchoscopy program, which has been integral in enabling more accurate lung cancer diagnoses and treatments. SeamlessMD further advances this innovation by providing patients with a virtual companion that guides and supports them through their procedure.
“Crozer Health is a leader in leveraging innovative technological solutions to enhance patient outcomes,” shares Dr. Joseph D. Whitlark, M.D., Thoracic Robotic Surgeon. “With SeamlessMD, we are able to more efficiently keep patients on track using the self-reporting metrics, deliver personalized patient education, and track patient-reported outcomes throughout their journey.”
“SeamlessMD is an intuitive platform for patients that allows Crozer Health to deliver safe, more remote care in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Matt Shelak, President of Delaware County Memorial Hospital. “SeamlessMD is allowing our team to empower patients, extends our innovation, and supports a shorter patient length. We are excited to partner with SeamlessMD to provide an exceptional patient experience for our patients.”
“Crozer Health is a leader in innovation dedicated to providing exceptional patient care,” says Dr. Joshua Liu, CEO at SeamlessMD. “We are thrilled to support such a forward-thinking organization as it continues protecting the health and well-being of patients and the community across its vast network.”
About SeamlessMD
SeamlessMD provides the #1 digital patient engagement platform used by hospitals and health systems to elevate the patient experience, improve outcomes and lower costs. Patients access digital care plans on their smartphones, tablets or computers and are guided through their health conditions or treatments via reminders, education and progress tracking. Providers receive alerts, monitor patients and access analytics to deliver better care. SeamlessMD is directly integrated with Epic and Cerner. Health systems such as Stanford, UAB and Atrium Health use SeamlessMD to improve patient satisfaction while reducing hospital length of stay, readmissions, and costs.
For more information and to see SeamlessMD in action, please visit: www.seamless.md.
About Crozer Health
Crozer Health was established in 1990 by the merger of Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, PA. and Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa. Today, the health system is home to two additional hospitals: Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, PA. and Springfield Hospital in Springfield, PA. In July 2016, Crozer Health was acquired by Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. For further information, visit www.crozerhealth.org or call 1-800-254-3258.
