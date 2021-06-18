Father-Child North Star Employees Share Benefits, Opportunities at Delta Steel Plant

Nick & Jim Nevins Jim & Lukin Kujawa Rex & Quinn McClanahan

DELTA, OH, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team members enjoy the benefits and growth opportunities at North Star BlueScope Steel (NSBSL) so much that they’re encouraging family members to apply. About 13% of North Star’s team in Delta, Ohio is related to another employee.

Q: Why did you choose to work at North Star?

Brian Armstrong, father of Ian Armstrong, said, “I started on September 13, 1999. My brother-in-law worked here, so I was familiar with the plant. I was young and newly married, had a house and was looking for opportunities.”

“I chose North Star because I was looking for a career, a place where I could make a living and support my family,” said Jim Kujawa, 20-year NSBSL employee and father of Lukin Kujawa.

Jim Nevins is Nick Nevins’ dad. Jim joined the team in 1997. “I was in the engineering program at the University of Toledo,” Jim said. “I found out about the opportunities at NSBSL when they were starting up. I saw they needed engineers.”

Q: What inspired you to follow in your father’s footsteps?

Ian Armstrong knew from watching his father that NSBSL was a company where he could build for his future. He said, “I’ve been here since February 2021 and I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

Nicole Berger, daughter of Tony Berger, was inspired by her father’s hard work. “When my dad started here, he was at the bottom. But through his work ethic and reliability, he continues to move up. It seems the opportunities here are endless. I strive to improve myself every day as a person and an employee. I’ll put the work in to have my lifetime career here at North Star.”

Q: What does it mean to have your child working here with you?

Rex McClanahan, father of Quinn McClanahan, said, “I’m excited for [Quinn] to start his career. I like listening to him talk about what he’s learning. He’s made me proud that he’s progressing well and that he’s making a good impression on his coworkers. You always want your children to do well in life and he’s doing just that.”

“It’s pretty awesome,” stated Jim Kujawa. “I’m proud of him. I think it’s cool that he wants to work hard and make a name for himself. It’s good to see him taking a positive step to make the best life for himself.”

Brian Armstrong said, “I definitely feel a sense of pride. I get a lot of compliments about him from his department. We work in different areas but our paths cross occasionally. It’s very gratifying to see your kids grow up and become hard-working, responsible adults.”

Q: Do you feel like your job at NSBSL has grown over time?

“My job has changed quite a bit,” said Nick Nevins. “As the EHS field has evolved over the last several years, I’ve attended different classes. I’m now an OSHA and CPR instructor, and involved in hearing testing. I’m also working on my environmental science degree so I can move up further in my department and make this a life-long career.”

Brian Armstrong said, “Ironically, Ian started in the exact same job that I did. I worked my way into the maintenance apprenticeship program, where I worked for 15 years. Then, I had an opportunity to join our engineering team at the furnace, so I went back to school to get my bachelor’s degree and, when I graduated, I became a maintenance engineer. This is the job I set out to do 10 years ago. North Star paid for my education and gave me the time off to go to school.”

Q: What benefits inspired you to apply?

Lukin Kujawa listed, “The weekly bonuses, profit sharing, the fitness center. That’s all pretty enticing stuff, especially for just starting my career.”

Ian Armstrong was excited to build for his future. He said, “Being able to open a 401K as soon as I started here was the big catch for me.”

Q: What would you tell someone considering a job at North Star?

“Sign up and get started,” said Rex McClanahan. “The future here is bright and it’s fun to work with a group of highly driven people. This plant is considered one of the top flat roll producers in the U.S., if not the world.”

Quinn McClanahan said, “I would tell them to take the leap because they won’t regret it. It’s a great team with a lot of opportunity to learn and grow!”

About North Star BlueScope Steel

Established in 1996, North Star BlueScope Steel is a highly productive steel mill that uses leading-edge technology and processes to produce more than 2 million tons of coiled steel every year. The company delivers hot-rolled bands to steel service centers, coil processors, cold roll strip producers, original equipment manufacturers, and the steel pipe and tube industry. North Star places a special emphasis on community and company culture. Employees enjoy an onsite fitness center, profit-sharing, and weekly bonus plans, plus health, dental and life insurance. Tuition reimbursement is also available for approved college courses.

