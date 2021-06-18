MEDIA RELEASE: Maine DOE Welcomes Bowdoin Student for Summer Internship

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has welcomed Clio Bersani, a rising junior at Bowdoin College, as an intern for the summer through the Margaret Chase Smith Policy Institute’s Summer Government Internship Program. Clio is a History and Education double major and hopes to complete the Teacher-Scholar program while at Bowdoin, which will certify her to teach in public school upon graduating.

Clio will be working with the Commissioner’s Office team through the summer months, writing articles for the Maine DOE Newsroom, editing and updating content on the Maine DOE website, as well as working on a summer long research project on internal communications at the Department. Clio is excited to learn more about the governmental side of education as she hopes to get into education reform on a policy level in the future.

As the only Maine DOE intern this summer, she is eager to work with as many teams and different facets as possible at the Department to gain knowledge and understanding of the governmental side of education. Besides her passion for education, Clio is interested in imperial Chinese history and enjoys hiking, tennis, and doing the New York Times crossword.