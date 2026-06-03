Maine DOE Seeking Contractor to Support Seal of Biliteracy, World Language Education, and Pine Project Coordination

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is seeking a contracted educational professional to support statewide work related to world language education during the 2026-2027 school year.

This contracted role will support several ongoing statewide initiatives, including:

Coordination and support for the Maine Seal of Biliteracy initiative.

Communication and engagement with Maine world language educators.

Related technical assistance and support for school administrative units (SAUs) and educators.

Coordination related to Pine Project contact hours and associated educator supports.

Resource sharing, communications, and alignment work connected to multilingualism and world language learning across Maine schools.

The anticipated scope of work is approximately 20 hours per month during the 2026-2027 school year. Compensation is anticipated at a rate of $50 per hour.

The ideal candidate will have:

Experience in world language education and/or multilingual learner support.

Familiarity with the Maine Seal of Biliteracy and proficiency-based learning.

Experience supporting educators through professional learning, coaching, or technical assistance.

Strong organizational, communication, and collaboration skills.

Familiarity with Maine schools and statewide educational initiatives (preferred).

The contractor will work closely with the Maine DOE Office of Teaching and Learning. Transition planning and onboarding support will be provided to ensure continuity of work.

To apply for this position, please send the following materials to Beth Lambert, Maine DOE Chief Teaching and Learning Officer, at beth.lambert@maine.gov by June 10, 2026:

A letter of interest that includes a brief description of relevant experience related to world language education, Maine Seal of Biliteracy implementation, educator support, or related work.

Resume or curriculum vitae.